Taylor Swift's Scathing Jab At Travis Kelce's Ex In Opalite Has Kayla Nicole On Everyone's Lips
Taylor Swift's "Opalite" has a decidedly sweet feel to it, essentially detailing why none of her and fiancé Travis Kelce's past relationships worked out. The song also has just a hint of a zinger, which seems to be directed at someone in Travis's past — and unsurprisingly, eagle-eyed fans have been quick to assume the offending line is a reference to Kayla Nicole. "Opalite" begins with the pop star relaying her doubts about love in the past, sharing, "I thought my house was haunted" (via Genius). She also vents her frustration at happy couples she knew repeatedly using the cliché, "When you know, you know." The second verse goes into the NFL star's past, and that's where things get interesting. "You couldn't understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose," Swift sings, which, yikes.
Those who have long suspected that Nicole Kayla Nicole has a shady side reckon it's a diss aimed at Travis's ex-girlfriend. "TAYLOR SWIFT JUST CALLED KAYLA NICOLE TF OUT IM LIVING FOR TS12," wrote one enthusiastic user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I was wondering if she would bring her up but I didn't think it'd be so damn obvious lol," joked another. Granted, not everyone was keen to jump on the idea that the singer-songwriter had a problem with Nicole (or that she'd want to publicize it if she did). "Come on now, stop. Taylor would never make Kayla that relevant, they literally have zero beef. This narrative has to stop," warned one fan. Still, given that Kayla Nicole has previously sent some fiery messages to Swifties to leave her alone, we wouldn't be shocked if she felt some type of way about it regardless.
'Opalite' is Travis Kelce's favorite song on the album
Of course, the rumor that "Opalite" includes a dig at Kayla Nicole hasn't exactly been helped by the fact that Travis Kelce has long made it clear that he loves the song. In fact, while speaking to his brother Jason Kelce on their podcast "New Heights," he quipped, "I'm not a politician, Jason [...] 'Opalite' may be my favorite." The Kansas City Chiefs tight end went on to share that it was the song he found himself dancing to the most, too, but his brother didn't miss the "politician" comment, wondering, "What's that mean?" to which Travis notably had no response. That Jason went on to talk about looking for Easter eggs much like every other Taylor Swift fan in the world is pretty funny now that the song has actually been released, and it has us wondering if Travis' sly "politician" comment had something to do with its contents. After all, today's politicians might not act like it, but they're typically supposed to be diplomatic.
It bears mentioning that Travis has more than one ex-girlfriend, so it's entirely possible that the lyrics were aimed at somebody else entirely. Moreover, while Swift confirmed during her own appearance on "New Heights" that her albums reflected where she was mentally and emotionally at the time she wrote them, the pop star also acknowledged that some of what she's written has just worked for a specific song, or aligns with the character she's created in it. All that being said, we'll only know for sure if Swift was referencing Nicole if she ever comes out and says so herself. But we probably shouldn't hold our breath for that to happen.