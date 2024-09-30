Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Sends Fiery Message To Swifties

It's been a year since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hard-launched their relationship, but it seems as if Swifties aren't ready to move on from the NFL player's past romantic history. Yes, there was life before Swelce, including No. 87's romance with Kayla Nicole, his last reported official relationship before Swift. While that's no reason for online hate, a troll slammed the reporter in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Kayla Nicole will be attending the game tomorow but @taylorswift13 won't! Swifties on Reddit going crazy because they can't find a route that fit their narrative ! No she wasn't in kc, no she isn't going to the game yes they BROKE UP," a fan wrote. A Nicole troll account then replied with a photo of Kelce's ex-girlfriend: "You think he'd really want to go back to waking up next to this wreck of a face." When an X user called the person out, they replied with makeup-free pics of Nicole and sarcastically wrote, "Very pretty."

Not one to stay quiet, Nicole retweeted the burn post and clapped back with, "YOU WILL NEVER MAKE ME HATE ME. Hang it upppppppp bookie." A fan defended her, saying, "Ur literally stunning they're just miserable and have nothing else going for them in life. Keep shining queen." Another wrote, "Not them making a fan page to hate you. It's getting weird." This isn't the first time Nicole had to address haters. Although she and Kelce broke up back in 2022, the entrepreneur found herself in the middle of a media frenzy when news of her ex dating Swift broke.