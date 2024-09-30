Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Sends Fiery Message To Swifties
It's been a year since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hard-launched their relationship, but it seems as if Swifties aren't ready to move on from the NFL player's past romantic history. Yes, there was life before Swelce, including No. 87's romance with Kayla Nicole, his last reported official relationship before Swift. While that's no reason for online hate, a troll slammed the reporter in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Kayla Nicole will be attending the game tomorow but @taylorswift13 won't! Swifties on Reddit going crazy because they can't find a route that fit their narrative ! No she wasn't in kc, no she isn't going to the game yes they BROKE UP," a fan wrote. A Nicole troll account then replied with a photo of Kelce's ex-girlfriend: "You think he'd really want to go back to waking up next to this wreck of a face." When an X user called the person out, they replied with makeup-free pics of Nicole and sarcastically wrote, "Very pretty."
Not one to stay quiet, Nicole retweeted the burn post and clapped back with, "YOU WILL NEVER MAKE ME HATE ME. Hang it upppppppp bookie." A fan defended her, saying, "Ur literally stunning they're just miserable and have nothing else going for them in life. Keep shining queen." Another wrote, "Not them making a fan page to hate you. It's getting weird." This isn't the first time Nicole had to address haters. Although she and Kelce broke up back in 2022, the entrepreneur found herself in the middle of a media frenzy when news of her ex dating Swift broke.
Kayla Nicole penned an open letter amid Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship launch
When Travis Kelce was first linked to Taylor Swift, fans naturally nosed around his past love life and Kayla Nicole unexpectedly found herself in the middle of much speculation. In an Instagram video, she shared that her message was for Black women and read a poignant letter to her fans. "Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love. You'll hope the ones closest will protect you but quickly realize people don't protect what they don't value. They'll say you're too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you're not enough." Nicole went on to say that others who feel less-than don't have to feel alone and that there is help available, such as going to therapy and reaching out to their community.
Nicole explained why she felt compelled to share her letter during Advertising Week in New York City, per the New York Post. "This was just kind of like a media storm if you will and my name was being brought in it every day. My comments, my DMs were flooded by it and the narrative, I had no control over at this point," she said. Nicole added, "I had to say something and I'm proud of myself because I could have taken this moment and gone completely left." While she may have taken the high road at the beginning of Swift and Kelce's relationship, when fans did not let up months later, Nicole gave them a piece of her mind.
Kayla Nicole begged Swifties to leave her alone
Sometimes a tweet is just a tweet — but tell that to Swifties. A day before the release of "The Tortured Poets Department," Kayla Nicole posted on X, "There's just no way I can fully digest all these new albums. I'm still on Cowboy Carter." Taylor Swift fans took this as shade toward her newest album, and one replied, "No one cares what you think about Taylor; consider trying to find relevance elsewhere." Another X user shared, "No one deserves vitriol, but let's not pretend the timing of this tweet isn't interesting. Many of us do immature things when we're hurt, but we can't play the victim when we get exactly what we should have expected. Must be hard, but also it's time to move on."
The online hate prompted Nicole to post hours later: "I'm unproblematic. Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol. Solid as they come & don't expect a pat on the back for it either. Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for 'yall' (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone." One Swift fan responded, "Sorry lovely. You're gorgeous and talented and should be recognized for that. I'm a Swiftie, but hate that you're caught up in that. It's not cool."