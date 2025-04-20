The Shady Side Of Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole

Kayla Nicole sure set the cat among the pigeons when she attended the 2025 Super Bowl, engaging in some very salty behavior. The model had, of course, dated one of the game's star men, Travis Kelce, for five years. But instead of rooting for his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, she made it loud and clear that she was supporting their rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to the Daily Mail, Nicole was heard yelling "Fly, Eagles, Fly" during the game while in the stands of New Orleans' Caesars Superdome. After the final seconds, she was spotted on the field of play in discussion with their winning coach Nick Sirianni and throwing confetti — in the Eagles' midnight green colors — up in the air.

So, was this a very public act of revenge? Or is Nicole really a genuine longtime Eagles fan? Well, in an Instagram message posted soon after, she claimed she'd simply immersed herself in the spectacle. "The collective excitement of fans and the high stakes of the match-up create an atmosphere that makes you physically feel the pulse of the game," the "Special Forces" star wrote. "There's no bad seat in the house because every person in that stadium — whether they have a dog in the fight or not — is hyped to have a seat at a table in history."

