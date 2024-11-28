Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Accidentally Confirms She's Still Not Over Him

Travis Kelce, the world-famous tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, had another high-profile relationship with Kayla Nicole that spanned five whole years before he ever even met Taylor Swift. Starting in 2017 after a bold Instagram DM from Nicole, a media personality and fitness entrepreneur, the couple's relationship weathered multiple breakups and reconciliations before their final and conclusive split — and it seems Nicole hasn't quite recovered from it.

Their first major break occurred in 2020 amidst rumors of infidelity, which Kelce publicly denied in a since-deleted tweet: "This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up," he wrote (via TMZ). "Take all your hatred somewhere else please."

By late 2020, they were back together. Yet, by May 2022, the relationship had ended again — this time, for good. Rumors swirled about financial disagreements, including Kelce being cheap, but he later dismissed these claims in an interview. "I would never say that I was supporting her. She had a very financially stable life and what she was doing in her career," he told "The Pivot Podcast" in January 2023. Fast forward to today, and Kelce and Swift are still going strong while Nicole continues to get candid about the emotional toll of the spring 2022 breakup. A recent revelation from a reality competition series (of all places) has fans wondering if Nicole has fully closed this chapter of her life like she's led us to believe all this time.