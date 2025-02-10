Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Boldly Shades Him With Salty Behavior At 2025 Super Bowl
Kayla Nicole has tried to make it clear on many occasions that she's over Travis Kelce — but her Instagram Stories from the 2025 Super Bowl suggested that she wasn't quite over trolling him. Au contraire, Nicole made a point of not only cheering for her ex-boyfriend's opponents but showing the rest of the world that she was doing so, too.
Nicole first hinted that she was supporting her ex's opponents by sharing an Instagram Story of herself seated amongst almost exclusively Philadelphia Eagles fans. However, that was just the start. Nicole subsequently shared a video of herself and a friend, fashion influencer Chrysty Gaither, singing "Fly, Eagles, Fly" in support of the team. Granted, Nicole's expression was a little hard to read. In fact, it almost seemed as though she was poking fun at herself for being with Eagles supporters, trying to remember the lyrics to the fight song, bopping her head in mock awkwardness and even laughing right at the end of the video. Even so, that didn't stop her from signing out "Eagles" with her hand (which we've got to say was pretty impressive, in itself). What's more, her caption hinted at there being a slightly spicy reason for her being with Eagles fans. "Where's the bandwagon emoji?" she wrote atop the video.
Making things more pointed, Nicole's next Instagram Story hinted again at jumping on the Eagles bandwagon. "They said there's room on the wagon yall," she wrote, alongside a slowed-down video of herself blowing confetti — in the Eagles' colors — on the field. She also used Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" as the video's soundtrack. Sure, that might have been an ode to the evening's performer. However, with the song being widely regarded as the greatest diss track of our time, it was certainly an eyebrow-raising choice.
There's a chance Kayla Nicole was playing around
While there is a possibility that Kayla Nicole's Instagram Stories were intended as a shady dig at her ex, there is also a good chance that she was simply enjoying herself. After all, she has said on a number of occasions that she's struggled with all the attention she got after her and Travis Kelce's breakup, followed by Kelce moving on with Taylor Swift. Who can forget the time Nicole confirmed she wasn't over the breakup on "Special Forces"?
The influencer has also said several times that she doesn't want to be part of any drama. In April 2024, Nicole sent a fiery message to Swifties who believed she was shading Swift's new album, imploring them to understand that saying she was still focused on Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" didn't mean she had beef with "The Tortured Poets Department" singer. "I'm unproblematic. Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol ... Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for 'yall' (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone," she said on X (formerly Twitter). Several months down the line, she hinted once again at preferring to avoid relationship drama and showed a particular dislike for airing dirty laundry on social media. Taking to X once again, she wrote, "My only advice is to keep your private matters off the internet. You will never win in the court of public opinion — nor does it matter." Granted, not everyone felt as though Nicole's words matched up to her actions, with many pointing to the aforementioned "Special Forces" admission.
Ultimately, only Nicole and her inner circle will know if she meant to be shady at the Super Bowl. Either way, there's no question that it made for some great entertainment.