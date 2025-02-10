Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Boldly Shades Him With Salty Behavior At 2025 Super Bowl

Kayla Nicole has tried to make it clear on many occasions that she's over Travis Kelce — but her Instagram Stories from the 2025 Super Bowl suggested that she wasn't quite over trolling him. Au contraire, Nicole made a point of not only cheering for her ex-boyfriend's opponents but showing the rest of the world that she was doing so, too.

Nicole first hinted that she was supporting her ex's opponents by sharing an Instagram Story of herself seated amongst almost exclusively Philadelphia Eagles fans. However, that was just the start. Nicole subsequently shared a video of herself and a friend, fashion influencer Chrysty Gaither, singing "Fly, Eagles, Fly" in support of the team. Granted, Nicole's expression was a little hard to read. In fact, it almost seemed as though she was poking fun at herself for being with Eagles supporters, trying to remember the lyrics to the fight song, bopping her head in mock awkwardness and even laughing right at the end of the video. Even so, that didn't stop her from signing out "Eagles" with her hand (which we've got to say was pretty impressive, in itself). What's more, her caption hinted at there being a slightly spicy reason for her being with Eagles fans. "Where's the bandwagon emoji?" she wrote atop the video.

Making things more pointed, Nicole's next Instagram Story hinted again at jumping on the Eagles bandwagon. "They said there's room on the wagon yall," she wrote, alongside a slowed-down video of herself blowing confetti — in the Eagles' colors — on the field. She also used Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" as the video's soundtrack. Sure, that might have been an ode to the evening's performer. However, with the song being widely regarded as the greatest diss track of our time, it was certainly an eyebrow-raising choice.