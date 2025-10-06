The Shady Side Of Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff

Ella Emhoff practically became a celebrity overnight once her stepmom, who she affectionately labeled with an adorable nickname of "Momala," was tapped as Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 United States election. Alas, that was just the tip of the iceberg. Once Kamala Harris was named as the new Democratic nominee in the 2024 United States Presidential Election, all bets were off. Seemingly overnight, people were suddenly clamoring to know more about the 2021 Parsons School of Design graduate.

During both elections, the Democratic camp portrayed Ella in the most favorable light. In July 2024, Harris even penned a piece for Elle, detailing her life as a stepmother. In the confines of the piece, Harris recalled the devastating moment she realized she would have to miss Ella's high school graduation ceremony due to a scheduling conflict as a then-senator. "I agonized over the scheduling conflict and ultimately took a deep breath and called Ella from D.C.," Harris revealed. "She could not have been more understanding when I told her I wouldn't be able to make it back in time, but I still felt awful about it," Harris said.

As it turns out, however, Ella isn't exactly as squeaky clean as her stepmother's now-defunct presidential campaign would want you to believe. Between her haphazard social media blunders, her controversial advice to use ketamine for pain management, and her expletive filled social media rants, it appears Ella has somewhat of a shady side.