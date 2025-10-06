The Shady Side Of Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff
Ella Emhoff practically became a celebrity overnight once her stepmom, who she affectionately labeled with an adorable nickname of "Momala," was tapped as Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 United States election. Alas, that was just the tip of the iceberg. Once Kamala Harris was named as the new Democratic nominee in the 2024 United States Presidential Election, all bets were off. Seemingly overnight, people were suddenly clamoring to know more about the 2021 Parsons School of Design graduate.
During both elections, the Democratic camp portrayed Ella in the most favorable light. In July 2024, Harris even penned a piece for Elle, detailing her life as a stepmother. In the confines of the piece, Harris recalled the devastating moment she realized she would have to miss Ella's high school graduation ceremony due to a scheduling conflict as a then-senator. "I agonized over the scheduling conflict and ultimately took a deep breath and called Ella from D.C.," Harris revealed. "She could not have been more understanding when I told her I wouldn't be able to make it back in time, but I still felt awful about it," Harris said.
As it turns out, however, Ella isn't exactly as squeaky clean as her stepmother's now-defunct presidential campaign would want you to believe. Between her haphazard social media blunders, her controversial advice to use ketamine for pain management, and her expletive filled social media rants, it appears Ella has somewhat of a shady side.
Ella Emhoff has had her fair share of social media missteps
Ella Emhoff really stepped in it in March 2024 when she urged her Instagram followers to donate money to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency via a link in her bio. This call to action flew directly in the face of the Biden-Harris administration's decision to pause funding to the same organization, after Israel alleged that some of the organization's employees had been involved in the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7, 2023. "We urge Ms. Emhoff to go on the website of UN Watch and read our reports showing how UNRWA teachers and school principals systematically promote and encourage Jihadi terrorism and the slaughter of Jews," Executive Director of UN Watch Hillel Neuer fired out in a response to the New York Post. Meanwhile a spokesperson for the White House told The New York Times that Emhoff "was not aware of the pause in funding by the administration when the link was posted," and promptly "removed the link" after she became aware.
Things went from bad to worse for Emhoff in August 2024 when she got on Instagram and shared a Google sheet titled, "The Big Pain Management List," one of which included "ketamine infusions." As you may recall, ketamine is the same drug the late "Friends" star Matthew Perry overdosed on in October 2023, resulting in his untimely death at 54 years old. The backlash was swift. "After this Matthew Perry incident how stupid is this girl? Awful," one X user quipped. Meanwhile, another tweeted, "She may have legitimate chronic pain issue and need the medication, however, I would agree, her timing is a little off considering the news about Matthew."
Ella Emhoff's behavior after Kamala Harris' election loss raised eyebrows
It wasn't until after the 2024 United States Presidential election, in which Kamala Harris ultimately lost out to Donald Trump, however, that Ella Emhoff's behavior really started raising eyebrows. During Harris' concession speech, cameras caught Emhoff crying uncontrollably. On November 7, she took to her Instagram Story to air her grievances following her step-mother's election loss in an expletive-filled rant. "Truly no words," she wrote along with a photo of herself at Harris' concession speech (via the New York Post). "We are all gonna get through this. It just f***ing hurts like a b***h right now and that's ok."
Then, on November 9, she had a few choice words for those she claimed were perpetuating a tragic rumor that she had been hospitalized following a mental breakdown over the election results. "There's a rumor about me having a mental breakdown and getting checked into a hospital. Not true. Also f*** you if you're out there spreading that. There's nothing wrong with showing emotion and crying," she declared on a video posted to her Instagram Story (via the New York Post). "Anyone who says there is probably needs a good cry," she added. No word yet on whether or not Harris made Emhoff wash her mouth out with soap afterward.