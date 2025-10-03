Taylor Swift's The Life Of A Showgirl Has Joe Alwyn On Everyone's Lips For One Shady Reason

Fresh off the heels of Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl," a decidedly upbeat, joyful album that is also the glaring antithesis to her 2024 album, "The Tortured Poets Department," everyone has a certain someone's name on their lips: actor, songwriter, and Swift's former long-term boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. But why? Well, because the album is so starkly different. "See what happens when Joe Alwyn is your muse and not some man who bangs spoons together whenever he wants Taylor to cook dinner for him," one X user tweeted, referencing her fiancé, Travis Kelce. Meanwhile, another quipped, "you know what? maybe joe alwyn did write some songs on folklore."

During Swift's ultra-private romance with Alwyn, he worked on three of her albums, including "folklore," "evermore," and "Midnights." As it turns out, Alwyn wrote under the pen name of William Bowery — a fact Swift revealed in "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions," a Disney+ documentary that was filmed in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Well, Joe and I really love sad songs. We've always bonded over music. We just really love sad songs, what can I say?" she said when asked about writing "Champagne Problems," and the couple's penchant for heartbreak ballads. However, during an interview with BBC Radio 1 on October 3, when asked about her footballer fiancé, Kelce, and his reaction to "The Life of a Showgirl" album, Swift described him as "a real vibes guy." Suffice to say, one of these things is not like the other.