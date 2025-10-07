Child Stars Who Battled Their Parents In Court

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article includes mentions of child abuse and struggles with eating disorders and drug use.

Child stars often bear a double-edged sword. On one hand, getting started in Hollywood early can fast-track a young actor's journey to financial freedom. Case in point: "Black-ish" star Marsai Martin once revealed that she had no intentions of touching money from her Coogan Account (Martin has been working since she was five years old). Similarly, despite working with Disney for a long time, "That's so Raven" star Raven-Symoné has yet to spend earnings from her 1989 debut role as Olivia Kendall on "The Cosby Show."

On the flip side, there is a dark side associated with being a child star. A handful of child celebrities have been subject to controversies that shook the television industry. "iCarly" star Jennette McCurdy, for instance, detailed her disturbing experience in the 2022 publication "I'm Glad My Mom Died," in which she made several allegations against her mom, including being thrust into stardom against her will and being pushed into developing an eating disorder.

Parent-child wrangles are not so uncommon in Hollywood, with some celebrities having been seriously disgraced by their children, but in the case of child stars, things can get out of hand because they bring home the bacon. Over the years, there have been accusations of financial mismanagement, physical and emotional abuse, and the need for control, all of which have resulted in legal wars.