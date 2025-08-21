Child Star Controversies That Completely Shook The TV Industry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article includes mentions of suicide, addiction, and eating disorders; and allegations of child abuse, sexual assault, and domestic abuse.

Hollywood and the TV industry are some of the only places where child labor is widely accepted, and while efforts are made to protect children from the problems that come with fame, there have nonetheless been countless child star controversies throughout the industry. In the wrong hands, Hollywood — just like Wall Street, the government, and any institutional network shielded by massive wealth and power — can become a cesspool of tragedy and depravity, one in which children often swim.

Considering the limited rights of children, there have been issues with child actors from the very start. Jackie Coogan, known as the original popular child actor, is a representative case in point. Coogan made a lot of money as a child star that was then squandered and misspent by his mother and stepfather, leaving him practically broke. He sued his parents, and the case resulted in the first major legislation for child actors, the Coogan Law, which mandates that children's employers set aside payment in a trust and enforce time off and schooling hours.

Money problems are just the tip of the iceberg for child stars, though, with fame and wealth providing access to drugs, shady hangers-on, and everything in between. It's no wonder there are so many former child stars who went off the deep end, especially in the TV industry. Many children simply can't handle the amount of stress, attention, expectations, and money that comes with fame, resulting in seemingly endless stories of wasted youth, broken lives, and controversies that shook the world of television.