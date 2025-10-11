Nicole Kidman Cut Ex Tom Cruise Down With A Simple Sentence After Their Divorce
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were the talk of the town when they started dating in the early '90s. The power couple would marry and, soon after, adopt two children, Isabella in 1992 and Connor in 1995. Things appeared to be going well for the power couple until Cruise filed for divorce in 2001, citing the ever-popular irreconcilable differences as the reason. Neither actor spoke much about their decision to divorce, though it was a seemingly constant topic of conversation. In August 2001, however, Kidman did comment on her split from Cruise during a visit to "The Late Show." Then-host David Letterman approached the subject in a straightforward manner, saying, "I heard you're getting divorced, how's that going?" Kidman admitted that she'd been asked about the breakup quite a bit before delivering a six-word line that garnered quite a bit of attention.
"Well, I can wear heels now," she replied, poking fun at the height difference between her (5 feet, 11 inches tall) and Cruise (5 feet, 7 inches tall). The audience replied with loud cheers. "Let's move on," Kidman said. The viral moment has resurfaced in 2025 after news broke that Kidman and country music star Keith Urban had ended their marriage. The somewhat surprising news hit the internet on September 29, first reported by TMZ. Days later, People magazine confirmed that Kidman had filed for divorce in Nashville. The outlet confirmed details of the split based on the court documents.
Nicole Kidman cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her divorce from Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman hasn't spoken publicly about her divorce from Keith Urban, and hasn't made any height jokes as of yet (for the record, Kidman is one inch taller than Urban). However, People magazine reported that the "Nine Perfect Strangers" star has also cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from Urban — the same reason that was listed in her divorce from Tom Cruise. Kidman and Urban met in 2005 and tied the knot the following year. They became a power couple in their own right, but alas, their love didn't last. Sources told TMZ that Urban moved into his own place earlier in the year and that Kidman had remained at the family home with the former couple's two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. A source also told the outlet that the decision to end the marriage was Urban's. And while the world may have been shocked, those closest to the pair knew it was coming.
"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," a source told People magazine, adding, "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."