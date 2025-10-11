Nicole Kidman Cut Ex Tom Cruise Down With A Simple Sentence After Their Divorce

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were the talk of the town when they started dating in the early '90s. The power couple would marry and, soon after, adopt two children, Isabella in 1992 and Connor in 1995. Things appeared to be going well for the power couple until Cruise filed for divorce in 2001, citing the ever-popular irreconcilable differences as the reason. Neither actor spoke much about their decision to divorce, though it was a seemingly constant topic of conversation. In August 2001, however, Kidman did comment on her split from Cruise during a visit to "The Late Show." Then-host David Letterman approached the subject in a straightforward manner, saying, "I heard you're getting divorced, how's that going?" Kidman admitted that she'd been asked about the breakup quite a bit before delivering a six-word line that garnered quite a bit of attention.

"Well, I can wear heels now," she replied, poking fun at the height difference between her (5 feet, 11 inches tall) and Cruise (5 feet, 7 inches tall). The audience replied with loud cheers. "Let's move on," Kidman said. The viral moment has resurfaced in 2025 after news broke that Kidman and country music star Keith Urban had ended their marriage. The somewhat surprising news hit the internet on September 29, first reported by TMZ. Days later, People magazine confirmed that Kidman had filed for divorce in Nashville. The outlet confirmed details of the split based on the court documents.