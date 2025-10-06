Andrew Cuomo's The View Appearance Proves His Reputation Will Never Recover

When he appeared on "The View" on October 6 to help bolster his chances in the New York City mayoral race, the shady side of Andrew Cuomo was all people could focus on. The former governor spoke about his opponent, Zohran Mamdani, and how he believed it would be a coup for Donald Trump to see Mamdani run NYC. "Mamdani is a gift for him ... because it's the excuse he needs to take over New York," Cuomo said. A couple of weeks before his appearance on the daytime talk show, Suffolk University polls had Cuomo trailing in the race by a considerable margin. Just 25 percent of voters were supporting him versus 45 percent leaning towards Mamdani, so he was eager to change the narrative. Many people who caught Cuomo on "The View" were unhappy to see him given a platform.

"I am the last person Pres. Trump wants as mayor of New York City," former Gov. Andrew Cuomo tells 'The View.' "Mamdani is a gift for him — a gift." "It's good for Donald Trump because it's the excuse he needs to take over New York." pic.twitter.com/Jp8cWlVNOQ — The View (@TheView) October 6, 2025

It seemed that viewers cared little about his talking points and did not forget about the sexual assault allegations against Cuomo — which the Justice Department found him guilty of the previous year (he has never been charged with a crime, however). Footage of his appearance was shared on X, and people did not mince words about the disgraced politician. "Still gross as ever," one user succinctly wrote. "He's a scumbag like his brother Chris. And he's never going to win the race," another added. "Cuomo needs to just go away," a viewer replied.

This, of course, isn't the first time Cuomo has faced backlash since coming back into the spotlight.