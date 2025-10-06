Andrew Cuomo's The View Appearance Proves His Reputation Will Never Recover
When he appeared on "The View" on October 6 to help bolster his chances in the New York City mayoral race, the shady side of Andrew Cuomo was all people could focus on. The former governor spoke about his opponent, Zohran Mamdani, and how he believed it would be a coup for Donald Trump to see Mamdani run NYC. "Mamdani is a gift for him ... because it's the excuse he needs to take over New York," Cuomo said. A couple of weeks before his appearance on the daytime talk show, Suffolk University polls had Cuomo trailing in the race by a considerable margin. Just 25 percent of voters were supporting him versus 45 percent leaning towards Mamdani, so he was eager to change the narrative. Many people who caught Cuomo on "The View" were unhappy to see him given a platform.
"I am the last person Pres. Trump wants as mayor of New York City," former Gov. Andrew Cuomo tells 'The View.' "Mamdani is a gift for him — a gift."
"It's good for Donald Trump because it's the excuse he needs to take over New York." pic.twitter.com/Jp8cWlVNOQ
— The View (@TheView) October 6, 2025
It seemed that viewers cared little about his talking points and did not forget about the sexual assault allegations against Cuomo — which the Justice Department found him guilty of the previous year (he has never been charged with a crime, however). Footage of his appearance was shared on X, and people did not mince words about the disgraced politician. "Still gross as ever," one user succinctly wrote. "He's a scumbag like his brother Chris. And he's never going to win the race," another added. "Cuomo needs to just go away," a viewer replied.
This, of course, isn't the first time Cuomo has faced backlash since coming back into the spotlight.
Andrew Cuomo has notable detractors and supporters
When addressing a crowd in Manhattan in June, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bashed Andrew Cuomo's bid to become mayor of New York City. She believed that his intentions were to use his time as mayor as a stepping stone. "I mean that literally, because Andrew Cuomo has made clear that if he wins this race, he wants to run for president of the United States of America," Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd, per the New York Post. AOC was also bothered by how Cuomo being accused of sexually assaulting 13 women had been swept under the rug, as he was endorsed by certain Democrats. "I cannot tell you how shocked I have been. As a survivor of sexual assault, I will never unsee that," she added. Despite the vocal outcry against Cuomo and his checkered past, he did have notable supporters before he announced his mayoral bid.
A year before AOC denounced him, Cuomo re-emerged in the public eye with one of Donald Trump's biggest enemies. At the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2024, the beleaguered politician attended the same dinner as Robert De Niro and a few other celebs. The pair were also friendly outside of high-profile events, as Cuomo had been invited to the "Killers of the Flower Moon" actor's 80th birthday party the previous August.