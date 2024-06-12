Disgraced Andrew Cuomo Reemerges After Cozying Up To One Of Trump's Biggest Enemies
This article includes mention of sexual misconduct.
Just months after an investigation concluded that Andrew Cuomo was guilty of sexual misconduct, the disgraced former New York governor seems to be trying to make his way back into the social scene. More specifically, he's been hanging out with actor Robert De Niro — aka, one of Donald Trump's most vocal detractors.
Cuomo reportedly resurfaced in early June for a VIP event ahead of the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival. As one of the festival's founders, it's no surprise that De Niro was in attendance. Nor, for that matter, is it shocking that the former governor was invited to it. After all, De Niro has made no secret of the fact that he believes Cuomo would have been a better president during the pandemic. In fact, he told "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in May 2020, "He's doing what ... what a president should do." He also shared that he'd back Cuomo in a presidential election.
It's worlds apart from De Niro's stance on Trump, who he's made it clear he has zero respect for. In fact, fairly recently, De Niro even made a speech outside Trump's hush money trial proceedings, warning people to take the threat of the former president's potential re-election seriously while referring to him as "a clown." Given Cuomo's own long-standing feud with Trump, we're not shocked, then, that he and De Niro get along. However, it seems their relationship goes beyond Trump.
Robert De Niro and Andrew Cuomo get on great
It's often said that nothing brings two people together quite like a mutual enemy, and it's safe to say Robert De Niro and Andrew Cuomo's friendship has benefited from that. Even so, it seems as though the actor and the politician get on well outside of their shared disdain for Donald Trump, too.
For starters, while De Niro didn't hold back on sharing his admiration for Cuomo in his interview with Stephen Colbert, the latter has been just as enthusiastic in his support for the actor. In fact, in 2021, he presented De Niro with a state award for leadership at the opening of that year's Tribeca Film Festival. "He represents the best of New York. The talent, the strength, the resilience, the backbone, the values, the principles, the outspokenness. That is Robert De Niro: he is New York tough," he said (via Forbes Breaking News).
Outside of professional mutual admiration, the two are also friendly socially. Exhibit A: Cuomo was one of the attendees at De Niro's 2024 birthday celebrations. Granted, we aren't sure if the two are still as close on a personal level in the wake of the findings that Cuomo had sexually harassed more than 10 employees. However, with the shady politician resurfacing at the pre-Tribeca Film Festival dinner, it's clear De Niro hasn't completely written him off.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).