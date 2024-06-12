Disgraced Andrew Cuomo Reemerges After Cozying Up To One Of Trump's Biggest Enemies

This article includes mention of sexual misconduct.

Just months after an investigation concluded that Andrew Cuomo was guilty of sexual misconduct, the disgraced former New York governor seems to be trying to make his way back into the social scene. More specifically, he's been hanging out with actor Robert De Niro — aka, one of Donald Trump's most vocal detractors.

Cuomo reportedly resurfaced in early June for a VIP event ahead of the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival. As one of the festival's founders, it's no surprise that De Niro was in attendance. Nor, for that matter, is it shocking that the former governor was invited to it. After all, De Niro has made no secret of the fact that he believes Cuomo would have been a better president during the pandemic. In fact, he told "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in May 2020, "He's doing what ... what a president should do." He also shared that he'd back Cuomo in a presidential election.

It's worlds apart from De Niro's stance on Trump, who he's made it clear he has zero respect for. In fact, fairly recently, De Niro even made a speech outside Trump's hush money trial proceedings, warning people to take the threat of the former president's potential re-election seriously while referring to him as "a clown." Given Cuomo's own long-standing feud with Trump, we're not shocked, then, that he and De Niro get along. However, it seems their relationship goes beyond Trump.