Spicy Lauren Boebert & Matt Gaetz Rumor Is Shaking Up Mar-A-Lago
The friendship between Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz has been under scrutiny for years. In January 2023, multiple photos were compiled in a post on X, formerly Twitter, which depicted Boebert and Gaetz being overly chummy during sessions of Congress. The images seemed inappropriate for a professional setting, especially considering that each of them were separately married at the time. Commenters to the post took the images as evidence that the two were more than friends. "A man with nothing to feel guilty about doesn't tug on his wedding ring when sitting next to another woman," one netizen wrote alongside a photo of Gaetz playing with his ring while Boebert stared at him.
Rumors of a possible extramarital affair continued to follow the congressional duo the next year, when Boebert flew to Florida to support Gaetz's re-election campaign in August 2024. "Honored to rally with my friend," the Colorado politician tweeted with a pic of her sitting on stage next to Gaetz. The trolling continued when Boebert uploaded a selfie with Gaetz days later as he awaited election results. "Will he get lucky tonight?", one user asked. This isn't the only time the very shady Boebert has been accused of stepping out with a married man, so the rumors aren't exactly unwarranted.
Lauren Boebert supports Matt Gaetz amid controversy
After Donald Trump was elected to his second term, he nominated Matt Gaetz as the attorney general in November 2024. To celebrate the occasion, Lauren Boebert posted about her pal on X. "We've stood together. We've fought together. We've won together," she wrote. Unsurprisingly, the rumors about their romance continued. "Committed crimes together ... Probably slept together," a trolling X user replied.
The celebration of his appointment as attorney general was short-lived, however, as the untold truth about Gaetz surfaced when bombshell allegations were launched against him in November 2024. A congressional ethics investigation found that Gaetz had paid for sex while in congress — including with a 17-year-old girl — and that he had used illegal drugs. In the face of the controversy, Gaetz wound up stepping down, but he still received support from Boebert.
Appearing on "The Benny Show" podcast in July, Boebert spoke about Jeffrey Epstein, and suggested that Gaetz should head a "Special Counsel" to investigate the matter. "I want answers and maybe that takes that special counsel to do so. Maybe Matt Gaetz can lead the special counsel," Boebert said on the podcast. Clearly, her relationship with Gaetz ran deep, as she was overly eager to suggest his name. The Colorado representative did not even stop to consider how inappropriate it would be to have Gaetz investigate the Epstein case, considering his own allegations of having paid to have sex with a minor. Boebert was either blind to the hypocrisy or so anxious to have her congressional bestie involved that she did not care. She may have been unaware at how ludicrous the suggestion was, but people online were quick to point out how unsuitable Gaetz would be for the job.