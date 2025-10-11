Spicy Lauren Boebert & Matt Gaetz Rumor Is Shaking Up Mar-A-Lago

After Donald Trump was elected to his second term, he nominated Matt Gaetz as the attorney general in November 2024. To celebrate the occasion, Lauren Boebert posted about her pal on X. "We've stood together. We've fought together. We've won together," she wrote. Unsurprisingly, the rumors about their romance continued. "Committed crimes together ... Probably slept together," a trolling X user replied.

The celebration of his appointment as attorney general was short-lived, however, as the untold truth about Gaetz surfaced when bombshell allegations were launched against him in November 2024. A congressional ethics investigation found that Gaetz had paid for sex while in congress — including with a 17-year-old girl — and that he had used illegal drugs. In the face of the controversy, Gaetz wound up stepping down, but he still received support from Boebert.

Appearing on "The Benny Show" podcast in July, Boebert spoke about Jeffrey Epstein, and suggested that Gaetz should head a "Special Counsel" to investigate the matter. "I want answers and maybe that takes that special counsel to do so. Maybe Matt Gaetz can lead the special counsel," Boebert said on the podcast. Clearly, her relationship with Gaetz ran deep, as she was overly eager to suggest his name. The Colorado representative did not even stop to consider how inappropriate it would be to have Gaetz investigate the Epstein case, considering his own allegations of having paid to have sex with a minor. Boebert was either blind to the hypocrisy or so anxious to have her congressional bestie involved that she did not care. She may have been unaware at how ludicrous the suggestion was, but people online were quick to point out how unsuitable Gaetz would be for the job.