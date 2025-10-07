Taylor Swift's Killer Legs On Fallon Couldn't Stop The Shady Botox & Filler Gossip

Taylor Swift's appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" had people buzzing because of the revealing outfit she wore, but there was also chatter about how her face looked during the interview. As part of her "The Life of a Showgirl" press tour, the pop star went on the late-night show sporting a shimmering silver mini dress from Giuseppe Di Morabito with an asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline and a skirt with a high hemline that showcased her killer legs. She completed the look with a pair of matching Jimmy Choo sandals and white gold earrings that were visible with her hair tied back.

During the sit-down with Fallon, Swift got some eye-rolls for her dramatic description of Travis Kelce's NFL career. She revealed that she didn't want to perform at the Super Bowl while her husband-to-be was still battling it out on the football field. "Can you imagine if he's out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be?'" she said.

Taylor Swift on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' pic.twitter.com/95HbTLSf26 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 7, 2025

Footage and stills of her chat with Fallon were shared on X, where many fans were more interested in delivering Swift plastic surgery hot takes than discussing what she said to the comedian. While several Swifties praised her leggy outfit, others believed the singer had undergone cosmetic procedures. "Someone tell her to lose the filler," one X user wrote. "Botox queen," another commented. Swift's shimmering outfit didn't distract other fans. "Why she look like a wax statue lord," a member of the Twitterati replied. Rumors of Swift having work done had circulated following other interviews amid her "TLOAS" press tour.