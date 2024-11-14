Did Taylor Swift Get A Nose Job? Plastic Surgeons Give Us Their Hot Takes
When longtime pals Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz were spotted out and about on November 8 in the Meat Packing District of New York City, it wasn't just their long, leisurely, and lavish post-breakup dinner debrief that sent tongues wagging — fans thought they sniffed a potential nose job. With Kravitz fresh off her high-profile split from Channing Tatum, she and Swift opted for an ultra-private dinner at Chez Margaux, a members-only club with initiation fees starting at $1000 and annual dues starting at $1800. Enchanted, indeed.
Peppered among the chatter about this famous friendship were some observations about Swift's appearance. "Am I seeing a nose job???," one Instagram user asked in the comments section of an Entertainment Tonight post featuring photos of Swift and Kravitz's outing. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Does anyone else think she looks different?" Sadly, this isn't the first time the "Gorgeous" crooner has faced scrutiny and speculation over her nose — namely, whether or not she has had any work done to it. (Cue all of the bizarre rumors about Taylor Swift's body that people actually believed.) Fortunately, Nicki Swift talked with two different plastic surgeons who gave us their exclusive hot takes about Swift's sniffer, and their professional commentary just might surprise you!
The jury is still out on Taylor Swift's rhinoplasty rumors
Are you ready for it?! "Yes to a rhinoplasty!" board-certified plastic surgeon Brian Regan of CosmetiCare in Newport Beach, California, declared when we asked him whether or not he believes that Swift did, in fact, get a little something something done to her nose. According to Dr. Regan, as evidenced in the photo, the tip and bridge of Swift's nose look more refined and narrower, ultimately giving credence to the rumors floating around that she's had her nose tweaked.
Meanwhile, Dr. Patrick Davis of Davis Facial Plastics isn't quite so sure. According to the Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, it's actually really hard to gauge whether or not Swift has had any plastic surgeries through a photo. "It is important to see faces in many lights, movements, and environments to truly understand the mechanisms at play," he explained. Dr. Davis also noted that how someone has their hair and makeup done can also play a crucial role in the way the nose and other facial features look. Dr. Davis believes the most stunning plastic surgery transformations are those that are "seamless, natural, and undetectable." He added, "The best way to know if someone has had plastic surgery is if they tell us themselves. Regardless, Taylor Swift looks radiant, healthy, and beautiful as ever." Touché.