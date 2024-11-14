Did Taylor Swift Get A Nose Job? Plastic Surgeons Give Us Their Hot Takes

When longtime pals Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz were spotted out and about on November 8 in the Meat Packing District of New York City, it wasn't just their long, leisurely, and lavish post-breakup dinner debrief that sent tongues wagging — fans thought they sniffed a potential nose job. With Kravitz fresh off her high-profile split from Channing Tatum, she and Swift opted for an ultra-private dinner at Chez Margaux, a members-only club with initiation fees starting at $1000 and annual dues starting at $1800. Enchanted, indeed.

Peppered among the chatter about this famous friendship were some observations about Swift's appearance. "Am I seeing a nose job???," one Instagram user asked in the comments section of an Entertainment Tonight post featuring photos of Swift and Kravitz's outing. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Does anyone else think she looks different?" Sadly, this isn't the first time the "Gorgeous" crooner has faced scrutiny and speculation over her nose — namely, whether or not she has had any work done to it. (Cue all of the bizarre rumors about Taylor Swift's body that people actually believed.) Fortunately, Nicki Swift talked with two different plastic surgeons who gave us their exclusive hot takes about Swift's sniffer, and their professional commentary just might surprise you!