The One Thing That Suggests The Taylor Swift Plastic Surgery Rumors Aren't BS

Since Taylor Swift has transformed in the public eye, she is no stranger to having every aspect of her personal life dissected on social media. From Swift's makeup fails to her love life, the pop sensation's name seemingly can't stay out of people's mouths — or keyboards. That includes speculation that Swift's looks may have changed a bit too much. For years, social media users have accused her of going under the knife. Some believe she has had everything from nose jobs — yes, plural — to veneers, cheek fillers, and upper blepharoplasty.

While most of those rumors seem baseless, the last one may hold some water. Upper blepharoplasty is a surgical procedure that improves the appearance of baggy eyelids by removing excess skin, muscle, and fat. On some Reddit threads, users treat the speculation as fact. "Honestly I like her eyes better before but she definitely has the most well done bleph I've seen," one user argued. Another agreed: "The bleph looks amazing. Really opened up her face without being super obvious, it's excellent work."

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger agrees that her eyes have changed over the years. "Earlier photos of Taylor Swift show a slightly heavier upper eyelid with more hooding, while in more recent images the eyelids appear more open, with a crisper lid crease and a generally wider look to the eyes," he told Nicki Swift. However, he disagrees with social media users that the changes necessarily mean she has undergone plastic surgery. In his professional opinion, there may be other, non-surgical reasons for her new look.