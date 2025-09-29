The One Thing That Suggests The Taylor Swift Plastic Surgery Rumors Aren't BS
Since Taylor Swift has transformed in the public eye, she is no stranger to having every aspect of her personal life dissected on social media. From Swift's makeup fails to her love life, the pop sensation's name seemingly can't stay out of people's mouths — or keyboards. That includes speculation that Swift's looks may have changed a bit too much. For years, social media users have accused her of going under the knife. Some believe she has had everything from nose jobs — yes, plural — to veneers, cheek fillers, and upper blepharoplasty.
While most of those rumors seem baseless, the last one may hold some water. Upper blepharoplasty is a surgical procedure that improves the appearance of baggy eyelids by removing excess skin, muscle, and fat. On some Reddit threads, users treat the speculation as fact. "Honestly I like her eyes better before but she definitely has the most well done bleph I've seen," one user argued. Another agreed: "The bleph looks amazing. Really opened up her face without being super obvious, it's excellent work."
Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger agrees that her eyes have changed over the years. "Earlier photos of Taylor Swift show a slightly heavier upper eyelid with more hooding, while in more recent images the eyelids appear more open, with a crisper lid crease and a generally wider look to the eyes," he told Nicki Swift. However, he disagrees with social media users that the changes necessarily mean she has undergone plastic surgery. In his professional opinion, there may be other, non-surgical reasons for her new look.
Taylor Swift's eyes may be from Botox or makeup
Taylor Swift's eyes have definitely lost some of their slant, but Dr. Frederick Weniger believes she may have achieved her new look through non-invasive methods. "This change can be the result of several factors. Makeup and styling play a big role, for example; heavier eyeliner or lashes can make eyes appear smaller, while different techniques can create a more lifted, open look," he said, adding that lighting also plays a role in how eyes look in pictures. "It does not seem likely she has undergone surgery on her upper eyelids," he concluded.
That doesn't mean she hasn't undergone any cosmetic procedures on her eyes. In fact, Weniger thinks she has. "She most likely has used Botox to address her brow position and elevate it," he argued. Despite the Botox, Weniger still attributes most of the eye difference in pictures to her changing makeup style since she broke out in 2008. "In her earlier years, she often wore heavier eyeliner on both the upper and lower lash lines, which can create the impression of a smaller eye," he explained.
The changes can be seen in the pictures above, taken in 2008 and 2024. Further evidence to support Weniger's opinion can be found in some of Swift's makeup-free photos. In a January 2019 Instagram selfie (seen below), her eyes look smaller compared to when she rocks her trademark cat eyeliner. Another selfie, shared on Instagram in June 2018, shows a similar effect on her eyes.