The Common Makeup Fail Even Taylor Swift Was Caught Making

Taylor Swift's makeup is usually flawless, though she once made a super common makeup fail. By the way, flawless isn't an understatement. While a small selection of Swift's outfits have sometimes been inappropriate, her makeup artists have rarely ever led her astray — especially Gucci Westman, the woman responsible for pairing her with her famous red lip in 2009. "I remember I really wanted to do a red lip on her because I hadn't seen her in a red lip before," Westman dished on "Today With Hoda & Jenna." However, Swift's mom wasn't sold. "And her mom, if I'm allowed to say this, was like, 'Well, Taylor doesn't wear red,'" she continued. "And I was like, 'Please, can I just try?'"

While Swift obviously took the plunge, her makeup hasn't always been up to par. In October 2015, when Swift was still dating DJ Calvin Harris, photogs caught her emerging from her building looking not quite up to her normal standards. Instead of wowing the paparazzi with another one of her gorgeous makeup looks, she popped up wearing soft pink lip gloss, dark, heavy eyeliner, and a face of full of cakey white powder. As Glamour reported at the time, Swift was probably the victim of "baking," a then-popular trend that had people adding a layer of translucent powder on top of their foundation. When done right, the result is a seamless, do-it-yourself airbrushed look. When done wrong, well...

But fear not, as a makeup artist has already broken down how to avoid a similar sitch!