Trump & Melania Gave Everyone The 'Ick' With Their Painful Open-Mouthed Kiss

Donald Trump and Melania Trump had a cringeworthy moment when they busted out the PDA at a surprising time. The first couple attended the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary celebration on October 5. Melania came out to the crowd first, rocking a white USA hat along with a matching white dress shirt with the collar left open and a brown leather bomber jacket. She had the crowd riled up when she delivered a "hooyah" Navy cry, which was echoed by the Navy members. Then POTUS came out onto the stage wearing a red USA hat, and his wife walked from the podium to greet him as the crowd erupted in applause. Donald grabbed the first lady and planted a kiss on each of her cheeks, but he must've been caught up in the commotion from the audience as he decided to go in for a kiss on the lips. It was not any old peck on the lips either, as the pair turned their heads so their hats wouldn't collide, and Donald delivered a wet open-mouth kiss on Melania's lips.

ALEX WROBLEWSKI/ Getty

Footage of the open-mouth exchange was shared on X, where Trumpsters expressed their surprise. "That's a first for me. Usually just on the cheeks," one user said about the couple's usual kissing decorum. Others, meanwhile, shared their displeasure with witnessing the Trumps exchange saliva. "That kiss was not for public eyes it was R Rarted!" an X user wrote, adding a vomit emoji. "I just vomited [puke emoji] how much did he pay her for that?" a person wrote when the moment was shared on YouTube.

The kiss was surprising not only because of the timing, but also because of other times the president had attempted to move in that had led to Donald embarrassing Melania in public.