The Viral Photo Of Stephen Miller's Allegedly Tiny Height Is As Real As Leprechauns

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had one of her most controversial moments when she took a shot at Stephen Miller's height during an Instagram Live video. "He looks like he is angry about the fact that he's 4-foot-10," Ocasio-Cortez said in a video posted October 5. "And he looks like he is so mad that he is 4-foot-10 that he's taken that anger out at any other population possible." Her comments stemmed from Miller being known as the face of Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration.

Not long after AOC made a crack about Miller's height, a viral photo was shared on X, where the Trump advisor looked particularly diminutive. "When @AOC says Stephen Miller is 4'10, she isn't lying," the user tweeted alongside a snap of Miller on the White House lawn next to Kayleigh McEnany, who absolutely towered over him. In the photo, Miller's head didn't even reach McEnany's shoulders, and the rest of his frame looked insanely small. Previously, Miller's hair loss transformation had been a hot-button topic, but that was nothing compared to the heat he took as that photo made the rounds. People piled on in the replies with multiple photoshopped memes that mocked his size.

While anti-Trumpsters were having a field day roasting Miller, several of his supporters popped up in the replies to point out that the image had been photoshopped. The original photo of Miller and McEnany was taken in October 2020, and even though she had a bit of height on him, it was barely noticeable. The photoshopped pic wasn't even close to the most bizarre part of the feud between Miller and AOC, as he later bashed her on television.