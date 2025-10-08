The Viral Photo Of Stephen Miller's Allegedly Tiny Height Is As Real As Leprechauns
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had one of her most controversial moments when she took a shot at Stephen Miller's height during an Instagram Live video. "He looks like he is angry about the fact that he's 4-foot-10," Ocasio-Cortez said in a video posted October 5. "And he looks like he is so mad that he is 4-foot-10 that he's taken that anger out at any other population possible." Her comments stemmed from Miller being known as the face of Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration.
When @AOC says Stephen Miller is 4'10, she isn't lying. pic.twitter.com/GihnKyRzJl
— Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) October 7, 2025
Not long after AOC made a crack about Miller's height, a viral photo was shared on X, where the Trump advisor looked particularly diminutive. "When @AOC says Stephen Miller is 4'10, she isn't lying," the user tweeted alongside a snap of Miller on the White House lawn next to Kayleigh McEnany, who absolutely towered over him. In the photo, Miller's head didn't even reach McEnany's shoulders, and the rest of his frame looked insanely small. Previously, Miller's hair loss transformation had been a hot-button topic, but that was nothing compared to the heat he took as that photo made the rounds. People piled on in the replies with multiple photoshopped memes that mocked his size.
While anti-Trumpsters were having a field day roasting Miller, several of his supporters popped up in the replies to point out that the image had been photoshopped. The original photo of Miller and McEnany was taken in October 2020, and even though she had a bit of height on him, it was barely noticeable. The photoshopped pic wasn't even close to the most bizarre part of the feud between Miller and AOC, as he later bashed her on television.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez walks back her short jabs
The beef between Stephen Miller and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a few surprising twists and turns. Just a couple of weeks after Stephen Miller's wife confirmed their marriage was weird with an odd appearance on Fox News, the White House deputy chief of staff appeared on the network to discuss AOC's remarks about his height. Appearing on "The Ingraham Angle" on October 6, Miller was shown a clip of AOC's rant about his "4-foot-10" stature, and he had some harsh words for his political adversary. "We knew that her brain didn't work; now we know their eyes don't work," he told Laura Ingraham. "She's a mess, right. What a trainwreck," Miller added.
Ocasio-Cortez appeared to take the crack about her brain malfunctioning in stride, as she shared a clip of Miller's comments on X and expressed her incredulity at the entire fiasco. "I cannot believe they aired this and made him listen to it live [cry laughing emoji] I am crying," AOC wrote. That was not all she had to say regarding Miller's height.
In an effort to quell backlash she received about ridiculing the White House staffer's height, AOC made another video. The New York congressmember performed logical gymnastics as she attempted to lightly walk back her original comments. "I want to express my love for the short king community. I don't believe in body shaming," AOC said. "I am talking about how big or small someone is on the inside." She used controversial right-wing figure Andrew Tate to illustrate her point, saying he looks "5-foot-3." Even the White House director of communications, Steven Cheung, got in on the mud-slinging. "Sounds like @AOC is often used to the shorter things in life," he wrote along with a pinch-finger emoji as an innuendo.