Stephen Miller's Wife All But Confirms Their Marriage Is As Dull And Weird As It Seems

Stephen Miller and Katie Miller are among the weird couples in Trumpworld, and that was on display when Katie shared cringe details about their marriage with Jesse Watters on Fox News. To add context to this eyebrow-raising exchange, let's first recap Stephen's appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime" on the network in October 2024. Skeptics probably weren't buying it when Watters insisted that fans thought of Donald Trump's eventual White House deputy chief of staff as a "sexual matador." Watters even asked Stephen, who has undergone a tragic hair transformation, to offer a few dating tips. "The best thing you can do is to wear your Trump support on your sleeve. Show that you are a real man. Show that you are not a beta," he responded, without a hint of irony. That odd response was trumped when his wife went on the same program and discussed their relationship.

Watters: What is it like being married to Stephen Miller? Miller: He's an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches being like let's start the day, I'm going to defeat the left and we are going to win. pic.twitter.com/Z545t5WT7s — Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2025

Katie, a former deputy press secretary for Trump, was asked about her marriage when she appeared on "Primetime" on September 23. "The sexual matador, right?" she jokingly said, referring to the nickname Watters gave her husband. Fortunately, she didn't share any lurid details, but the information about their marriage dynamic was disturbing nonetheless. "He is an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches, being like, 'Let's start the day. I am going to defeat the left, and we are going to win,'" she told Watters. And forget romantic gestures like a morning cuddle or breakfast in bed; Stephen has other ideas. "He wakes up the day ready to carry out the mission that President Trump was elected to do," Katie added.

Previously, Stephen's allegiance to Trump had people wondering if the Millers' marriage could be in trouble.