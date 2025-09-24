Stephen Miller's Wife All But Confirms Their Marriage Is As Dull And Weird As It Seems
Stephen Miller and Katie Miller are among the weird couples in Trumpworld, and that was on display when Katie shared cringe details about their marriage with Jesse Watters on Fox News. To add context to this eyebrow-raising exchange, let's first recap Stephen's appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime" on the network in October 2024. Skeptics probably weren't buying it when Watters insisted that fans thought of Donald Trump's eventual White House deputy chief of staff as a "sexual matador." Watters even asked Stephen, who has undergone a tragic hair transformation, to offer a few dating tips. "The best thing you can do is to wear your Trump support on your sleeve. Show that you are a real man. Show that you are not a beta," he responded, without a hint of irony. That odd response was trumped when his wife went on the same program and discussed their relationship.
Katie, a former deputy press secretary for Trump, was asked about her marriage when she appeared on "Primetime" on September 23. "The sexual matador, right?" she jokingly said, referring to the nickname Watters gave her husband. Fortunately, she didn't share any lurid details, but the information about their marriage dynamic was disturbing nonetheless. "He is an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches, being like, 'Let's start the day. I am going to defeat the left, and we are going to win,'" she told Watters. And forget romantic gestures like a morning cuddle or breakfast in bed; Stephen has other ideas. "He wakes up the day ready to carry out the mission that President Trump was elected to do," Katie added.
Previously, Stephen's allegiance to Trump had people wondering if the Millers' marriage could be in trouble.
How Donald Trump's feud with Elon Musk impacted Stephen and Katie Miller's marriage
When Donald Trump and Elon Musk had their messy breakup in June, there was worry that it could impact Stephen Miller and Katie Miller's marriage. Stephen, of course, is the White House deputy chief of staff, while Katie left the Trump administration to work for Musk — a move that took place just before the president and the tech billionaire's public fallout.
It's easy to assume that this would cause friction between the Millers, but some netizens took things one step further by suggesting that the couple had been in a throuple with Musk. The wild theory was that Katie deciding to work for Musk was a sign that the trio's romance had gone up in smoke like one of the SpaceX founder's failed rocket launchings. "Whatever's going on with Stephen Miller, his wife Katie Miller, and Elon Musk is between the three of them, Musk's army of baby mommas, their personal assistants, admin staffers, fertility professionals, high value donors, and the press corps," joked writer Charlotte Clymer on X. "It's really none of my business." And when the word "throuple" trended on X, other users expressed horror and disgust upon discovering why.
While Katie and Stephen are still very much together, perhaps she was hoping to ease tensions at home when she left her job with Musk to start her own podcast, "The Katie Miller Podcast," in August. The topic of her marriage came up on the second episode, and Katie offered some surprising info about Stephen. "I didn't want a big wedding. I wanted the courthouse. My husband wanted the big wedding," she told guest Sage Steele. "He's the bridezilla. He's the bridezilla," Katie added.