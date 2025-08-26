Florida's Mar-A-Lago Is Filled With So Many Weird Couples

As it turns out, there are a lot of celebrities who are members at Mar-a-Lago, too. It's unclear if self-professed "King of All Media" Howard Stern has ever been an official member of the club, but his wife, Beth Stern, reportedly is (or was). "I've had dinner at Mar-a-Lago many times," Howard revealed in 2019 (via the Daily Beast). "And that's why I couldn't even believe that Donald really even wanted this all to work out for him because if you go to Mar-a-Lago, it's like a piece of heaven ... I remember thinking why would a guy want to leave this place? Golf every day, you know, I don't think he wants that life," he said about learning that Donald Trump was running for president of the United States. But given how Howard feels about Donald now, it seems unlikely that the Sterns are spending much time at the beach club these days.

Alas, an exorbitant membership at Mar-a-Lago is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to strange things about Howard's marriage. Beth divulged during an appearance on "Radio Andy" that she and Howard first met at a dinner party, wherein Beth was there to meet someone else. "I hated my set-up. The guy was so obnoxious. And in walks Howard Stern," she recalled. Things got even weirder when she resolved to start feeding a hangry Howard straight from her plate because "he was just in the grumpiest mood." She added, "I started taking care of him before we were even [together]." Wonder if she ever did the same thing while dining at Mar-a-Lago? Unfortunately, only those who can fork over $1 million for the initiation fee know the answer to that question.