Florida's Mar-A-Lago Is Filled With So Many Weird Couples
Mar-a-Lago is for lovers?! Entrance into President Donald Trump's members-only resort in Palm Beach, Florida, affectionately referred to as the "Winter White House," is full of priceless perks money simply cannot buy — as long as you're one of the few that can afford the reported $1 million initiation fee and subsequent $20,000 annual dues, per the Miami New Times. Aside from rubbing elbows with the president, according to the club's official website, membership privileges include the "use of the formal and casual dining areas, the Mar-a-Lago Spa, the pool, the Beach Club, breathtaking guest rooms and exclusive suites, a state-of the-art-fitness center, award winning tennis courts, beautiful croquet lawns and an entertainment series which hosts internationally world-renowned talent." Ooh la la.
Perhaps, however, one of the biggest perks of membership is people watching, and as it turns out, Mar-a-Lago is filled with some rather eclectic characters. But as the old saying goes, there's a pot for every lid. The same remains true at the president's posh playground, where the place is filled to the brim with weird couples.
Mar-a-Lago is near and dear to Matt and Ginger Gaetz
The story goes that disgraced attorney general hopeful and former congressman Matt Gaetz first met his future wife, Ginger Gaetz (née Luckey), in March 2020 at a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago after Ginger had been "dragged" the event by her mother. As it turns out, the couple hit it off so well that Gaetz promptly brought her back to Mar-a-Lago the following evening as his date for Kimberly Guilfoyle's 51st birthday celebration. Naturally, following a whirlwind nine-month-long courtship, Gaetz popped the question of all questions at — you guessed it — Mar-a-Lago. "It didn't come as a surprise, I had sort of seen it coming," Ginger told the Daily Mail about Gaetz's Palm Beach proposal. The couple went on to tie the knot on Catalina Island on August 21, 2021. And the rest is simply history!
Unfortunately, things haven't exactly gone swimmingly for the lucky (or should we say Luckey?) in love couple. As reported by ABC News, on November 13, 2024, the same day that Gaetz resigned from Congress due to rampant sexual misconduct allegations against him, then-president-elect Trump nominated him for Attorney General. Alas, on November 21, 2024, merely eight days after his nomination, Gaetz took his own hat out of the running amid all of the scandal surrounding him. In short, the jig was up.
As for Ginger, however, she resolved to stand by her man. "Unemployment has never looked so good," she wrote in a November 22 post on X. Hey, at least they'll always have Mar-a-Lago?
Dr. Gina Gentry Loudon and John Loudon are Mar-a-Lago regulars
We would be absolutely remiss not to discuss Mar-a-Lago members Dr. Gina Gentry Loudon and former senator John Loudon. As you may recall, Gina, a conservative media personality, rose to MAGA fame practically overnight as a member of the Donald Trump campaign's media advisory board and the co-chair of Women for Trump in 2020. It probably also didn't hurt that the couple's son, Bo Loudon, happens to be one of Barron Trump's besties.
In true fashion, Gina never misses an opportunity to post a photo while at the swanky members-only club, often documenting herself hamming it up with the likes of Elon Musk, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and even Kimberly Guilfoyle (well, before Guilfoyle was shipped off to Greece, that is). She also dresses as scandalously as Guilfoyle, too.
Meanwhile, her hubby, a former Missouri senator, appears to be just as proud of his Mar-a-Lago membership. On May 12, 2024, John took to his Instagram account to wish his wife and the mother of his children a happy Mother's Day. Along with the Proverbs 31 verse from the Bible, he shared a photo of Gina at — you guessed it — Mar-a-Lago. Alexa, play the "Cheers" theme song, "Where Everybody Knows Your Name."
Howard Stern's wife, Beth Stern, is (or was) a proud card-carrying Mar-a-Lago member
As it turns out, there are a lot of celebrities who are members at Mar-a-Lago, too. It's unclear if self-professed "King of All Media" Howard Stern has ever been an official member of the club, but his wife, Beth Stern, reportedly is (or was). "I've had dinner at Mar-a-Lago many times," Howard revealed in 2019 (via the Daily Beast). "And that's why I couldn't even believe that Donald really even wanted this all to work out for him because if you go to Mar-a-Lago, it's like a piece of heaven ... I remember thinking why would a guy want to leave this place? Golf every day, you know, I don't think he wants that life," he said about learning that Donald Trump was running for president of the United States. But given how Howard feels about Donald now, it seems unlikely that the Sterns are spending much time at the beach club these days.
Alas, an exorbitant membership at Mar-a-Lago is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to strange things about Howard's marriage. Beth divulged during an appearance on "Radio Andy" that she and Howard first met at a dinner party, wherein Beth was there to meet someone else. "I hated my set-up. The guy was so obnoxious. And in walks Howard Stern," she recalled. Things got even weirder when she resolved to start feeding a hangry Howard straight from her plate because "he was just in the grumpiest mood." She added, "I started taking care of him before we were even [together]." Wonder if she ever did the same thing while dining at Mar-a-Lago? Unfortunately, only those who can fork over $1 million for the initiation fee know the answer to that question.