Howard Stern Believes He Could Beat Donald Trump In 2024. Here's What He Said.

People have compared former President Donald Trump to famous radio host Howard Stern. Although Trump is a Republican and Stern is a Libertarian, they're both polarizing media figures who aren't afraid to speak their mind on anything. Stern and Trump were longtime friends, and Trump was often invited onto Sirius XM's "The Howard Stern Show." However, that all changed once Trump ran for president in 2016 and encouraged some pretty controversial things during his campaign trail. Trump went on Stern's radio show one last time to try and get Stern to endorse him at the 2016 Republican National Convention. When Stern refused and went with Hillary Clinton instead, that was the end of their relationship, per The Things.

While Trump doesn't say much about Stern, Stern has mocked Trump supporters numerous times over the years on his show. "I don't hate Donald, I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence," Stern said on his show (via Market Watch) about Trump supporters. "For not being able to see what's going on with the coronavirus, for not being able to see what the Justice Department is doing. I hate you, I don't want you here."

It's no secret that Trump might run for office again in 2024, but many in the GOP are wondering who is bold enough to go up against such a formidable opponent. Stern, however, is one person who believes he could challenge Trump and win the presidential nomination.