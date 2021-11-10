Howard Stern Believes He Could Beat Donald Trump In 2024. Here's What He Said.
People have compared former President Donald Trump to famous radio host Howard Stern. Although Trump is a Republican and Stern is a Libertarian, they're both polarizing media figures who aren't afraid to speak their mind on anything. Stern and Trump were longtime friends, and Trump was often invited onto Sirius XM's "The Howard Stern Show." However, that all changed once Trump ran for president in 2016 and encouraged some pretty controversial things during his campaign trail. Trump went on Stern's radio show one last time to try and get Stern to endorse him at the 2016 Republican National Convention. When Stern refused and went with Hillary Clinton instead, that was the end of their relationship, per The Things.
While Trump doesn't say much about Stern, Stern has mocked Trump supporters numerous times over the years on his show. "I don't hate Donald, I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence," Stern said on his show (via Market Watch) about Trump supporters. "For not being able to see what's going on with the coronavirus, for not being able to see what the Justice Department is doing. I hate you, I don't want you here."
It's no secret that Trump might run for office again in 2024, but many in the GOP are wondering who is bold enough to go up against such a formidable opponent. Stern, however, is one person who believes he could challenge Trump and win the presidential nomination.
Howard Stern would show Trump trying to 'fix the election'
Howard Stern is a pretty confident fella, so confident, that he bodaciously stated that he believes if he ran against former president Donald Trump, he would beat him and win the Republican presidential nomination. "If Trump decides to run again, you have to run against him," co-host of "The Howard Stern Show" Robin Quivers said. "I know. I'll beat his ass," Stern replied back, per The Hill.
Stern doesn't have a concrete plan about how he would run a campaign against his former friend, but he does have one idea. "I would just sit there and play that f***ing clip of him trying to fix the election over and over again," Stern said, referring to Trump's phone call to Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger. Trump was trying to convince Raffensperger to claim election fraud in Georgia, even though there was practically no evidence supporting his claim.
Stern is not new to the political arena, since he did try to run for the New York state governor's seat back in 1994, according to The Washington Post. He eventually dropped out though due to the requirement that he release all of his financial information, which he really did not want to do. "I spend 25 hours a week telling you all the most intimate details of my life. One fact I've never revealed is how much I make and how much money I have," Stern said on his show. "It's none of your business."