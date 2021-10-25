Former Politician Makes An Interesting Prediction About Donald Trump's Future
Many people are lining up for the chance to give their thoughts on Donald Trump's possible presidential run in 2024. However, the former 45th president of the United States is playing cool and not confirming or denying this career move. "He tacitly keeps the 2024 crowd on notice that nobody can move a major muscle until he decides what he's doing," said former top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway to The Washington Post. "As for 2024, there has been a shift from intention to urgency as he watches in horror the many failings of this administration."
According to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, many people are begging for Trump to reclaim the oval office again. "I go all over the country, and people are saying, listen, even people who have voted for Joe Biden come up to me and say, 'Listen. I believed their lie. I believed that they were going to make things different. They're not,'" Meadows explained to Breitbart News Saturday. "'Boy, what I would love to do is have President Trump back in the White House right now.'"
However, one former Republican lawmaker has a different viewpoint on Trump's possible run, and it ain't pretty for the future of the GOP, either.
David Jolly doesn't believe Donald Trump will run in 2024
Donald Trump has not announced whether or not he has plans to run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. However, that hasn't stopped political analysts from talking about the hypothetical consequences that come with Trump running or not. Former Republican House of Representatives lawmaker David Jolly decided to contribute his thoughts during an interview on MSNBC. Jolly discussed what he thinks would happen if Trump decides not to join in on the presidential competition.
"There's no off-ramp for Donald Trump that is gracious and empowers other Republicans behind him," Jolly said. "He will say he's not running because the system is rigged and nobody should participate in, and he'll actually kneecap whoever might be the potential Republican nominee behind him."
This take is interesting coming from Jolly because he was one of the many high ranking Republicans who left the GOP after Trump was sworn into office, per Newsweek. While Trump's future remains unclear, the polls conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, which were released on October 21, offered Trump supporters some promising news, as 42% of those surveyed said they will vote for Biden while 40% said they will vote for Trump if they are running against each other in the 2024 presidential election. Only 12% said they don't know how they would vote.