Former Politician Makes An Interesting Prediction About Donald Trump's Future

Many people are lining up for the chance to give their thoughts on Donald Trump's possible presidential run in 2024. However, the former 45th president of the United States is playing cool and not confirming or denying this career move. "He tacitly keeps the 2024 crowd on notice that nobody can move a major muscle until he decides what he's doing," said former top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway to The Washington Post. "As for 2024, there has been a shift from intention to urgency as he watches in horror the many failings of this administration."

According to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, many people are begging for Trump to reclaim the oval office again. "I go all over the country, and people are saying, listen, even people who have voted for Joe Biden come up to me and say, 'Listen. I believed their lie. I believed that they were going to make things different. They're not,'" Meadows explained to Breitbart News Saturday. "'Boy, what I would love to do is have President Trump back in the White House right now.'"

However, one former Republican lawmaker has a different viewpoint on Trump's possible run, and it ain't pretty for the future of the GOP, either.