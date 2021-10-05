The Real Reason Stephanie Grisham Is Terrified Of Donald Trump Running In 2024
Stephanie Grisham wore a lot of different hats while working under the Trump administration. According to Business Insider, she was Melania Trump's former communications director, the former press secretary to Donald Trump, and Melania's former chief of staff. So, it is pretty safe to say that she had her eyes and ears on almost everything in the White House. This is why it is not that shocking to hear Grisham is coming out with a new tell-all book describing her time working in Washington, D.C., during Trump's presidency. It's called "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," and boy, does it promise to talk about some juicy things.
The book will reportedly show a portrait of an administration encased in chaos and arguments that were instigated by the previous 45th president himself. "At the White House, Trump was the distant, erratic father we all wanted to please," Grisham writes, per NPR. So, if Grisham felt that way about Trump while she was working at the White House, we are wondering how she feels about Trump's possible 2024 run.
Grisham wants to 'educate the public' about Trump
After working as the former White House press secretary for Donald Trump, Stephanie Grisham is now quite nervous about Trump winning another four years. "I am terrified of him running for president in 2024," Grisham said in an October 4 interview on ABC's "Nightline" (via "Good Morning America") as she promoted her upcoming book. "I don't think he is fit for the job," she added.
Grisham believes that a second term for Trump would mean a focus on getting back at his political opponents. "He will probably have some pretty draconian policies," she said on "GMA," per CNN. Grisham also believes that if Trump runs in 2024, he will have more bold opportunities to promote policies shaped by his base. "I do believe he gave voice to a lot of people who did feel forgotten, but I think that many of us, myself included, got into that White House, and got heady with power," Grisham explained. "We didn't think about serving the country anymore, it was about surviving."
Even though there's been talk from everyone, including Trump, about his impending 2024 run, there is nothing confirmed yet. However, that will not stop Grisham from talking about what really went on in the Oval Office. "I now want to, in whatever way I can, educate the public about the behaviors within the White House, because it does look like he's going to run in 2024," Grisham stated.