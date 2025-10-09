RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Makes It Clear She's Done Playing The Nice Girl Act

Cheryl Hines is tired of her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being the Kennedy family outcast, and she's done playing nice about it, as she's publicly called them out.

Robert, who's been known to have a shady side, has been attached to many scandals that rocked his reputation over the years, including his endless touting of controversial conspiracy theories and seemingly complete aversion to science. Since Robert became the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, he's come under fire from several health professionals and groups, including former surgeon generals and psychiatrists.

Robert has also been openly criticized by members of his famous Kennedy family, who share differing political views, and the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" alum isn't happy that her in-laws have so openly opposed her husband about his health views. "It was hard. I found it to be hard," Hines said during an interview with CBS News. "I always thought the Kennedy family, one of their virtues was that family came first, and I admired that. So when some of his family decided to attack him publicly, it was disappointing." She also claimed that Robert's late mother didn't understand why their family, specifically his siblings, weren't supporting his political career, as she thought they would have been behind him 100 percent.