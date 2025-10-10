Kate Middleton Gives Meghan & Harry A Sly Middle Finger With Shade-Coded Outfit
Though the feud pitting Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, against the royal family at large has largely centered around the rift between Harry and older brother William, Prince of Wales, there's also long been some reported tension between Meghan and William's wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. What's more, there are signs that Kate may not be as unbothered by Meghan as she lets on. And the outfit Kate chose for a recent appearance at a charity event throws some serious shade without actually saying anything at all.
The Princess of Wales arrived at Home-Start Oxford sporting a green suit designed by none other than Victoria Beckham. This isn't too surprising, given that Victoria and husband David Beckham have a close relationship with the royal family. What's more, the charity visit took place on Oct. 9, the very same day as the Netflix premiere of Victoria's eponymous docu-series. So, at face value, Kate likely just wanted to show her support. The kicker is that there is also a rumored feud between the House of Beckham and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Victoria and Meghan were once friends, but have reportedly fallen out in recent years.
Not only that, but Meghan — who has her own partnership with Netflix — was believed to be unhappy when Victoria's docu-series was announced in 2024. "I think she'd be annoyed that Victoria had pipped her to the post," royal expert Ingrid Seward told Fabulous (via The Sun) at the time, adding, "She'd have to be magnanimous about it deep down inside. She might be annoyed, but she cannot show it." With that in mind, the nature and timing of Kate's wardrobe seem to suggest that she has firmly chosen a side in that particular feud.
The Beckhams' ties to the royal family (and alleged feud with the Sussexes)
Retired football star David Beckham has made no secret of the fact that he's a longtime supporter of the royals. "I always get emotional talking about anything that I do with our royal family, because I've always been a huge royalist," David said in an early-2025 interview at the World Economic Forum, adding, "I was brought up in a ... household that adored and loved everything that came with the royal family." So, given his and wife Victoria Beckham's own celebrity status, it's no wonder how they found themselves in the royal circle, being invited to fancy state banquets and the like.
At one point, David and Victoria seemed to be getting close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, having even been in attendance for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding. Meghan and Victoria, in particular, apparently got along famously, only for their relationship to sour over time. According to a 2023 report from the Daily Mail, David and Victoria's friendship with Harry and Meghan ended after the Beckhams were accused of leaking stories about the Sussexes to the press — allegations that reportedly left David livid. "Any making up now is so unlikely," an anonymous source remarked at the time.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield offered her own take on the Sussex-Beckham schism during a 2024 chat with Fox News. "Ultimately, I believe it was envy that caused the fallout," Schofield said, adding, "We certainly have examples of Meghan accusing Victoria of leaking stories to the press when it was actually a salon receptionist with a pair of loose lips, but I think it all boils down to jealousy today." The only thing greener than envy? Kate Middleton's Victoria Beckham suit.