Kate Middleton Gives Meghan & Harry A Sly Middle Finger With Shade-Coded Outfit

Though the feud pitting Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, against the royal family at large has largely centered around the rift between Harry and older brother William, Prince of Wales, there's also long been some reported tension between Meghan and William's wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. What's more, there are signs that Kate may not be as unbothered by Meghan as she lets on. And the outfit Kate chose for a recent appearance at a charity event throws some serious shade without actually saying anything at all.

The Princess of Wales arrived at Home-Start Oxford sporting a green suit designed by none other than Victoria Beckham. This isn't too surprising, given that Victoria and husband David Beckham have a close relationship with the royal family. What's more, the charity visit took place on Oct. 9, the very same day as the Netflix premiere of Victoria's eponymous docu-series. So, at face value, Kate likely just wanted to show her support. The kicker is that there is also a rumored feud between the House of Beckham and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Victoria and Meghan were once friends, but have reportedly fallen out in recent years.

Not only that, but Meghan — who has her own partnership with Netflix — was believed to be unhappy when Victoria's docu-series was announced in 2024. "I think she'd be annoyed that Victoria had pipped her to the post," royal expert Ingrid Seward told Fabulous (via The Sun) at the time, adding, "She'd have to be magnanimous about it deep down inside. She might be annoyed, but she cannot show it." With that in mind, the nature and timing of Kate's wardrobe seem to suggest that she has firmly chosen a side in that particular feud.