Kate Middleton May Not Be As Unbothered By Meghan Markle As She Lets On
It's no secret that Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex didn't bond right away, and the feud between the royal sisters-in-law is seemingly still going strong today. Royal fans often think that Meghan appears to be twisting the knife in the feud, making subtle digs at Kate Middleton and attempting to one-up her in the eyes of the public. It's safe to guess that the Princess of Wales would prefer if folks thought that this feud was beneath her, and she surely doesn't want to give the impression that she is involved with any pettiness. Yet, when her personal assistant recently left her role working for Kate, one subtle move she made on social media may indicate that Kate's war with Meghan is more serious than we thought.
Natasha Archer recently ended her time working for the royal family after a 15-year stint. Archer originally worked for William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex starting in 2010, later becoming William and Kate's assistant and Kate's stylist. When Archer left her role, she reportedly made her Instagram account public, which allowed the world to see that she was following Meghan's personal Instagram account; the account for her lifestyle brand, As Ever; many of Meghan's friends' accounts; and even some of her fan accounts. While this may not seem fishy on its own, it became fishier when she promptly unfollowed many of these profiles.
Archer may have let the cat out of the bag regarding Kate's interest in Meghan's goings-on
Natasha Archer's swift unfollowing of Instagram accounts associated with Meghan Markle may not seem like a move steeped in meaning. In this case, though, timing is everything. For Catherine, Princess of Wales' personal assistant to follow Meghan's accounts, her inner circle's accounts, her make-up artist's account, and even accounts whose entire focus is discussing Meghan's fashion certainly makes it seem like Kate wanted to keep tabs on her estranged sister-in-law. And, the fact that Archer no longer follows the accounts now that she has left her role with Kate implies that she no longer has the need to see them that she had when Kate was her boss.
Royal author Omid Scobie previously claimed that Kate and Meghan's feud is worse than the public knows, and news that Kate may be asking her team to keep very close tabs on Meghan certainly appears to be evidence of this. And, considering how often Meghan seems to be making low-key jabs at Kate, she'll likely be pleased to hear just how much close attention Kate may be paying to her.