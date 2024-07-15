What Supposedly Soured Meghan Markle & Victoria Beckham's Relationship
Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle weren't exactly besties, but they were definitely getting cozy after Markle moved to London. However, just as their friendship was warming up, a tidbit hit the tabloids and threw a wrench in their bond, leading to a rather dramatic falling out, according to some insiders. You can apparently now Posh Spice to the list of celebrities no longer friends with Markle!
Their friendship started when Victoria, ever the fashionista, offered Markle some style advice. "They get along well," a friend of Victoria dished to Vanity Fair in 2018. "Meghan really likes Victoria's style and was keen to pick her brains about pulling together a working wardrobe. She loves Victoria's elegant but smart dresses, so expect her to wear one very soon." Victoria even hooked Markle up with some of her London pals and her go-to aesthetician. "They have grown close and regularly text after Victoria told Meghan to visit Sarah Chapman, who bills herself 'London's most sought-after facialist'. Meghan trusts and appreciates her advice," a source told The Sun. Because of this, it wasn't surprising that Victoria snagged an invite to the royal wedding, where she gushed about her friend, telling The Evening Standard, "It was just the best day... Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman who really loves him."
If you ask her now, though, she may not give the same answer. Per Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler known and notorious Markle and Prince Harry critic, Victoria and her husband David Beckham have iced out Meghan and Harry. The reason? Supposed leaks to the press.
They reportedly had a falling out over makeup advice
Meghan Markle might have loved Victoria Beckham's makeup and fashion tips, but she definitely didn't love how that very detail ended up in the press. According to celebrity biographer Tim Bower, Markle was livid when The Sun got wind of Victoria dispensing her beauty advice and pointed the finger at the fashion icon for spilling the beans.
"There's no doubt that the original clash [started] when Victoria had given Meghan makeup advice, which was leaked," Bower told news.com.au, adding that Markle had asked her husband to confront the Beckhams on her behalf. "And David got a call from Harry accusing either he or Victoria of leaking the story to promote Victoria, but then they discovered it was one of Victoria's employees, and that undoubtedly caused anger."
Bower also spilled in his book, "The House of Beckham," that Markle might have been jealous over the Beckhams' higher social and financial status. She was apparently irked that despite being part of the Royal Family, they were still more relevant than her in the eyes of the public. "In Meghan's celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame. As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order," he penned (via The Independent). "She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself."
Is there any hope for reconciliation?
With Meghan Markle reportedly kicking off the feud, she's apparently the one trying to patch things up. An insider divulged to Closer that the American Riviera Orchard founder didn't anticipate the fallout with Victoria Beckham to escalate this much.
"Meghan has been told that both Victoria and David may have disapproved of how she and Harry have behaved over the last few months and Meghan has noticed Vic pulling back, but never expected her to freeze her out like this," they said. "She feels personally ghosted by Victoria and feels that the relationship is now broken beyond repair." They added that given the Beckhams' status, Meghan was hoping they could help her shed the label of one of the most hated celebrities. "She's hell-bent on getting back in Vic's good books amid a dwindling 'little black book' of celebrity 'friends'."
But she shouldn't expect the Beckhams to forgive and forget just like thaat, with a source telling the Daily Mail that the power couple, especially David, still feel incredibly slighted about being accused of leaking stories to the press. "Any making up now is so unlikely," they said. But that probably won't be a problem for Markle anyway, as she's reportedly replenishing members of her inner circle. "Meghan has been uncharacteristically quiet in the public domain," a PR expert told the outlet. "But she has powerful new friends, so don't expect the silence to last long."