What Supposedly Soured Meghan Markle & Victoria Beckham's Relationship

Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle weren't exactly besties, but they were definitely getting cozy after Markle moved to London. However, just as their friendship was warming up, a tidbit hit the tabloids and threw a wrench in their bond, leading to a rather dramatic falling out, according to some insiders. You can apparently now Posh Spice to the list of celebrities no longer friends with Markle!

Their friendship started when Victoria, ever the fashionista, offered Markle some style advice. "They get along well," a friend of Victoria dished to Vanity Fair in 2018. "Meghan really likes Victoria's style and was keen to pick her brains about pulling together a working wardrobe. She loves Victoria's elegant but smart dresses, so expect her to wear one very soon." Victoria even hooked Markle up with some of her London pals and her go-to aesthetician. "They have grown close and ­regularly text after Victoria told Meghan to visit Sarah Chapman, who bills herself 'London's most sought-after facialist'. Meghan trusts and appreciates her advice," a source told The Sun. Because of this, it wasn't surprising that Victoria snagged an invite to the royal wedding, where she gushed about her friend, telling The Evening Standard, "It was just the best day... Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman who really loves him."

If you ask her now, though, she may not give the same answer. Per Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler known and notorious Markle and Prince Harry critic, Victoria and her husband David Beckham have iced out Meghan and Harry. The reason? Supposed leaks to the press.