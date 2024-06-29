Times Princess Diana's Former Butler Brutally Shaded Meghan & Harry

It's mind-boggling how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are far from the fairytale prince and princess people expected. According to a 2022 YouGov poll, 59% of Brits aren't exactly fans of Harry, and a whopping 64% can't stand Markle, making her one of the most hated celebrities on the internet. Leading the charge of their critics is none other than Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler and self-proclaimed confidante, who blasts the couple in the media every chance he gets.

According to the Mirror, he wasn't just a mere butler for the late royal. He claimed that he was Diana's close friend, and supposedly "the only man she ever trusted." However, Diana's mother, Frances Shand Kydd, wasn't buying it, calling him "just another hanger-on grasping at Diana's celebrity." Harry and Prince William share the sentiment, with Harry expressing in testimony that they both "had very strong feelings about how indiscreet Paul had proven to be with the way he had sold our mother's possessions and how he had given numerous interviews about her," according to the New York Post. He even admitted to calling him a "two-faced s**t."

Despite being iced out by Diana's inner circle, Burrell hasn't held back on shading the Royal Family, especially Harry and Meghan, whom he dubs "Ginge and Whinge." Here's a rundown of the many times he's taken shots at them publicly.