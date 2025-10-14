Dolly Parton's Natural Hair Looks Nothing Like We Expected

Dolly Parton has a known preferences for wearing wigs, but her real hair is nothing to scoff at, and it looks nothing like we expected. While the "I Will Always Love You" songstress could be hiding a hair disaster underneath her arsenal of hair pieces, her real hair is actually gorgeous and deserves some shine of its own. Unfortunately, you'd be hard-pressed to find any recent photos of Parton, who's undergone a head-turning transformation, rocking her natural tresses, but then again, that's what throwback photos are for! Luckily for the singer's fans, there are several old pictures floating around of what her real hair used to look like when she was much, much younger. They're eye-opening!

For example, the Vintage Dreaming account on Instagram posted several throwback photos of Parton in her all natural glory. As you can see in the photo above, wigs were obviously not necessary for the beloved star, as she had a full head of thick, luxurious hair that cascaded down her back. Unfortunately, the black and white nature of the photo makes it impossible to peg down the exact hue of Parton's natural hair. However, we know one thing for certain, thanks to a quote she posted to her Facebook in 2017: "I'm not offended by dumb blonde jokes because I know I'm not dumb. I also know I'm not blonde."