Whatever Happened To The One-Hit Wonder Gotye?
Renowned for Sting-like vocals, a colorful naked art video, and bizarre sampling of much-loved nursery rhyme "Baa Baa Black Sheep," Gotye and Kimbra's "Somebody That I Used to Know" was undoubtedly the defining song of 2012. A remarkable 13 million copies of the hit single were sold, with the song topping the Billboard Hot 100. Gotye won both Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards (with "Making Mirrors" picking up Best Alternative Music Album, too).
Hopes were high, therefore, that Australia had birthed another pop star with the career longevity of Kylie Minogue, INXS, and Olivia Newton-John. But instead of striking while the iron was hot, the man born Wouter André "Wally" De Backer suddenly appeared to go AWOL. From parental responsibilities and political persuasions to archival projects and accountancy woes, here's a look at what the musical maverick has been up to since.
Gotye launched a record label
Following the mammoth success of "Somebody That I Used to Know," Gotye joined forced with Double J radio and electronic producer DJ Tim Shiel to form record label Spirit Level. "One day, when the money's all gone and everyone's deaf, we might want to shift into architecture and construction," the former joked about its name (via Howl and Echoes). "It would also give us the means to bury the evidence."
The pair, who'd been friends since their late teenage years, felt compelled to go into business in 2014 after discovering one of their most cherished stateside acts, Zammuto, hadn't managed to bag an Aussie deal for their most recent LP "Anchor." They subsequently signed the experimental pop outfit, who'd previously opened up for the chart-topper, and helped them to stage a tour Down Under.
Gotye and Shiel have since added the likes of Hemm, Happy Axe, Braille Face, and Kcin to their roster and in 2019 were nominated alongside the likes of Cooking Vinyl, I Oh You, and ABC Music as one of the five best indies by the Australian Independent Record Labels Association.
Gotye became obsessed with a unique instrument
Years before the release of "Somebody That I Used to Know," Gotye was busy recording his sophomore album "Like Drawing Blood." At the time, Gotye was becoming entranced by the sounds of an instrument he'd never heard before: the ondioline. Invented by Georges Jenny in the 1940s, the giant electronic synth was made famous in the '60s by musician Jean-Jacques Perrey. It ultimately fell out of popularity, but Gotye embarked on a mission to revive it.
"I loved it — it has such an effervescence to it," Gotye told The Guardian about the first time he became aware of the niche instrument, which was back in 2005. "On the surface it has a simplicity, it may be very charming and very childlike, but there's also a real musical muscularity." In 2016, the Australian went on to form an orchestra dedicated to the ondioline and released a collection of Perrey recordings before paying further tribute to the innovator with a 2018 show at Roulette's Mixology Festival.
"When I engage with a big electronic instrument, I feel like I'm trying to punch my brain into a cord, into the machine, leading to a signal path," Gotye further told The Guardian. "But the ondioline more relates to acoustic, analogue music ... It has these clunky mechanical parts that you try and feel out — but once you find those little details, it can be so expressive."
Gotye helped to form a political party
Not unlike Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronald Reagan, and Donald Trump, Gotye added his name (which everyone tends to mispronounce) to this exclusive club of showbiz names who went into politics in 2014 when his band The Basics formed their very own party.
Alongside bandmates Tim Heath and Kris Schoeder, the "I Feel Better" singer helped to co-found The Basics Rock 'n' Roll Party which ran in the Victorian state election later that same year. "Decisions don't have to be made by these elite, you can just be musicians," Schroeder explained of the career pivot (via The Guardian). "We've all got higher education degrees so we're not just musicians, but we haven't come up through any political ideology. We just care about certain things like Indigenous affairs and education."
According to Schroeder, The Basics had joked about entering the political sphere but on becoming disenfranchised with how things were being run in their Australian homeland, they finally decided to take things a little more serious. Gotye himself didn't actually run for election, though, instead leaving all the campaigning to his two longtime friends.
Gotye has continued performing with his band The Basics
While Gotye's solo career appears to have been put into hibernation, the musical maverick has still regularly recorded new material with his longtime band The Basics. Indeed, in 2015, three years after his last effort, "Making Mirrors," the trio released "The Age of Entitlement." Then in 2019, they tackled songs made famous by the likes of Chuck Berry, The Beatles, and The Everly Brothers on the covers album "B.A.S.I.C."
The group went on hiatus for several years before Rolling Stone Australia reported in 2025 that Gotye, bassist Kris Schoeder, and guitarist Tim Heath had headed into a New York studio to lay down several new tracks. And they certainly sound intriguing.
Indeed, one of the compositions is titled "Законопослушный гражданин (Don't Be Deceived)," a bilingual affair. "The band have consistently found ways to come together and collaborate despite their separate lives and activities," Philip Mortlock of management company ORiGiN told Rolling Stone.
Gotye became a father
One of the many reasons why Gotye hasn't been seen much since his 2012 triumph is that he's not exactly a fan of the spotlight away from the stage. Indeed, you're unlikely to ever see the Aussie being snapped stumbling out of a club or dishing the dirt about his private life to the tabloids. But in 2014, his longtime bandmates did throw at least one bone to those intrigued about the man behind the music.
"It is with a great deal of love that we congratulate our brother Wally and his partner Maud on the arrival of their beautiful daughter Léonie," The Basics' Kris Schoeder and Tim Heath excitedly announced in a Facebook post. "Both Mum and Bub are well and all three very, very happy. We are absolutely thrilled for them, as we know you all will be."
So what do we know about Gotye's other half? Well, Maud Lerayer grew up in France, spent most of her 20s living in Mexico, and then relocated to New York City where she met the hitmaker. Having previously worked for the likes of Coca-Cola, Sony, and Mercedes-Benz, she followed her passion for textile design and eventually founded her own business Behind the Hill. The pair have since welcomed a second child into the world.
Gotye went viral again
Gotye might be the pure definition of a one-hit wonder outside of his native Australia. But 13 years after "Somebody That I Used to Know" stormed the charts across the world, the musician inadvertently found himself back in the charts via a Grammy-winning rapper.
In 2019, Tampa native Doechii recorded a demo track named "Anxiety" for her first ever mixtape "Coven Music Sessions," which borrowed the backing from Gotye's signature tune. Although it went fairly unnoticed at the time, it enjoyed a new lease on life four years later when it was sampled on fellow MC Sleepy Hollow's same-named offering. And then in 2025, it went viral on TikTok, inspiring Doechii to give the track a bit more spit and polish.
The re-recorded version subsequently became the star's first U.S. Top 10 hit and, like its source material, also reached number one in several countries, introducing Gotye's sound to a whole new generation. The Aussie has yet to publicly comment on its success, but he told the NME (via Time) back in 2012 that he was happy for his song to take on a life of its own: "It had an energy that wasn't like anything I've put out before. I don't really feel like it belongs to me anymore."
Gotye has collaborated with a whole host of artists
From co-founding Aussie rock band The Basics to forming an orchestra built around the ondioline, Gotye's career has always fostered a spirit of collaboration. And since his breakthrough hit, "Somebody That I Used to Know," the musician has continued to lend his talents to various other artists.
In 2016, Gotye guested on "The Way You Talk" from Bibio's LP "A Mineral Love." A year later worked with The Night Game, the side project of Boys Like Girls frontman Martin Johnson, on their debut single "The Outfield." And then in 2018, he provided vocals for all ten numbers from Les Campbell's album "Pulling the Stitching Out" and contributed a new verse to Broods' "Eyes a Mess," a song which sampled his 2006 tune "Hearts a Mess." More recently, the maverick gave permission for English DJ Chris Lake and Aussie producer Fisher to release an official remix of his only hit, too.
Speaking to Elle in 2012, Gotye explained he's incredibly receptive when it comes to working with others: "I would collaborate with anybody if I felt the material would end up being something interesting, and if there were a personal connection. I'm open to whatever."
Gotye is still hoping to record a fourth album
Gotye has never been the most prolific of solo artists. After debuting in 2003 with "Boardface," he took three years to release its follow-up "Like Drawing Blood." And it wasn't until 2011 that he dropped his career-defining third LP "Making Mirrors." But even so, fans probably weren't expecting to still be waiting for a fourth.
Indeed, making Kate Bush look like a workaholic, Gotye has still yet to add to his solo discography since "Somebody That I Used to Know" became such a juggernaut. However, in a 2017 interview with News Corps Australia, the musician revealed he was, in fact, working on new material. "Sometimes I wish I could be more prolific and finish things I was proud of and put them out more regularly. But it is what it is. At some point I realize, 'OK, this is a record' or this is becoming the project I've been trying to make and it takes the time it takes."
But since then, many years have come and gone. Thankfully, Gotye isn't one of the many musicians who've ruined their careers, so fans will still be waiting patiently. Gotye did hint at what direction it was likely to take, telling the publication, "I've been doing a lot of archival work and research into the history of electronic music and electronic musical instruments. ... That's guiding a lot of the songs and projects around the record." The Aussie did at least keep fans ticking over in 2020 when he was featured in the live album, "Live at the Songroom."
Gotye founded a nonprofit
Not content with co-founding one of Australia's most esteemed indie record labels, Spirit Level, Gotye added to his business portfolio in 2017 when he launched a new non-profit organization. Yes, Gotye is among the celebs who've used their fame to help others. And as its name suggests, Forgotten Futures focused on restoring and celebrating pieces of electronic musical instrument history that had previously been lost to time.
In an interview with Tufts Now, Gotye expressed hope the project would both inspire his fellow musicians to think about the future as well as the past. "I think when multiple aspects of our histories are explored and maybe, either revived or combined, or just presented in a really coherent way, then, unexpected things start to happen — other connections are made. ... There are other instruments and other inventors, as well. And other brilliant people I've been lucky to meet and who are helping me try to push these ideas forward."
As you'd expect considering his interest in the niche instrument, the ondioline has often taken precedence. Indeed, Forgotten Futures has released several recordings by pioneer Jean-Jacques Perrey, something which Gotye told Red Bull Music Academy was appreciated by the man himself. "I flew over just before he passed away, and I showed him a pre-release copy of the vinyl. ... I could tell he was stoked that people would hear this music."
Gotye had money stolen from him by his accountant
Gotye has often been compared as his generation's answer to Sting. Unfortunately, like The Police frontman, who was once scammed out of millions from his own accountant, the Aussie also found out the hard way that you can't trust anyone in the world of showbiz.
Yes, in 2024, Damien Luscombe, a partner of the White Sky accounting firm, was found guilty of stealing $2 million from its clients including duo Angus and Julia Stone, several Melbourne restaurants, and the "Somebody That I Used to Know" hitmaker. Luscombe was subsequently sentenced to six years in prison. "You had ample opportunity to reflect on the wrongfulness of what you were doing and seek professional help," Judge George Georgiou said. "You did not do so."
In a statement read out in court, Gotye revealed (via The Guardian) that the accountant had been responsible for causing him a severe amount of distress. However, he still felt able to give Luscombe some much-needed career advice: "I forgive Damien and I hope he can find more interesting and productive things to do in the future."
Gotye was 'adopted' by a guru
Gotye certainly got more than he bargained for when he began jamming at a local radio station in the Australian mining town of Nhulunbuy. Indeed, his impromptu session with Larry Gurruwiwi, a Yolngu gospel musician, ultimately led to him becoming adopted by an Indigenous tribe!
Yes, after striking up a connection with the son of Djalu Gurruwiwi, a tribal lawman renowned for his virtuoso skills on the didgeridoo, Gotye was invited to embark on a voyage to the remote Arafura Sea island of Raragala. And toward the end of the journey, which was documented for Ben Stronin's film "Westwind: Djalu's Legacy," the "Somebody That I Used to Know" hitmaker was sworn in as a new member of the Gurruwiwi family by its head.
"One of the things we are trying to show is that music is the common language," Stronin told The Guardian about the unique cultural crossover. "The one that can override any linguistic divide." Gotye also later joined both Djalu and Larry for a couple of sets at the world music festival Womadelaide.
Gotye relocated to the South of France
Philip Mortlock, who co-founded the ORiGiN company that represents both Gotye and his band The Basics, gave fans further hope that new music is on the way when he spoke to Rolling Stone Australia in 2025. And he also revealed the "Easy Way Out" singer is no longer living in the United States.
"[Gotye] is working away on his new repertoire while having also relocated from NY to the south of France with his family," Mortlock told the publication. It's a development that was also confirmed by the singer's wife and mother of his two children, Maud Leraye,r on her textile design company Beyond the Hill's official website.
Gotye has lived quite the nomadic lifestyle in general. He was born in the Belgian city of Bruges in 1980 and at the age of two moved with his family to Australia, first living in Sydney and then Melbourne. Following the success of third album "Making Mirrors," the musician relocated to Brooklyn before upping sticks once again to the Mediterranean.
Gotye revealed he turned down millions in YouTube royalties
The official video for Gotye's megahit "Somebody That I Used to Know" has racked up an astonishing 2.5 billion YouTube views since premiering in 2012. But unlike fellow one-hit wonder Psy – better known as the guy who sang "Gangnam Style" – who's earned at least millions from the same platform for his hit song, the Aussie hasn't made a single cent from such numbers.
Indeed, in an admirable case of putting your money where your mouth is, Gotye decided against allowing any ads to be placed anywhere on his YouTube channel, essentially denying himself a guaranteed big fat check. So what's his reasoning? Well, in a 2017 interview with News Corps Australia, the musician argued that commercials end up detracting from the work he's poured his heart and soul into.
"Ads are calling for our attention anywhere we turn in the world. If you can do something you care about and that other people care about and keep it out that world that feels like it's all about 'hey buy this stuff,' then that's a good thing," Gotye said. The multi-Grammy winner also revealed he's fine with synching his material for movies and TV and will allow any student filmmaker to use his music entirely for free.
Gotye has maintained his friendship with Kimbra
Gotye might not have performed "Somebody That I Used to Know" with co-star Kimbra since its monumental success in the early 2010s, but that doesn't mean the pair aren't still best buds.
"We have dinner all the time," Kimbra revealed in a 2023 chat with Double J, adding she'd only just seen him the week prior having both relocated to New York. And she remains thankful Gotye came into her life. "[He] is literally one of my best friends in the whole world. He's taken such good care of me as a friend, as a mentor, as an inspiration."
Kimbra, who used to perform Gotye's "Hearts A Mess" as an aspiring musician, went on to say how proud she is of their shared moment in the spotlight: "Some collaborations ... maybe some people are embarrassed at having a big hit because maybe it didn't age well. Or maybe I didn't share it with the most caring person. But I really got lucky with that one."