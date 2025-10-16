Whatever Happened To The One-Hit Wonder Gotye?

Gotye has never been the most prolific of solo artists. After debuting in 2003 with "Boardface," he took three years to release its follow-up "Like Drawing Blood." And it wasn't until 2011 that he dropped his career-defining third LP "Making Mirrors." But even so, fans probably weren't expecting to still be waiting for a fourth.

Indeed, making Kate Bush look like a workaholic, Gotye has still yet to add to his solo discography since "Somebody That I Used to Know" became such a juggernaut. However, in a 2017 interview with News Corps Australia, the musician revealed he was, in fact, working on new material. "Sometimes I wish I could be more prolific and finish things I was proud of and put them out more regularly. But it is what it is. At some point I realize, 'OK, this is a record' or this is becoming the project I've been trying to make and it takes the time it takes."

But since then, many years have come and gone. Thankfully, Gotye isn't one of the many musicians who've ruined their careers, so fans will still be waiting patiently. Gotye did hint at what direction it was likely to take, telling the publication, "I've been doing a lot of archival work and research into the history of electronic music and electronic musical instruments. ... That's guiding a lot of the songs and projects around the record." The Aussie did at least keep fans ticking over in 2020 when he was featured in the live album, "Live at the Songroom."