The Stunning Transformation Of John Oliver

John Oliver's commentary on American life and politics as a British native has been a staple of his comedy. He was born in Birmingham, England and first tried his hand at stand-up comedy when he was a student at Cambridge University. The determined 20-year-old performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which never turned any comedians away. In an interview with CBS News, Oliver revealed that he instantly loved stand-up comedy. "I remember walking offstage thinking, 'Oh boy, I wanna do that again right now,'" he said.

However, his love for comedy didn't mean breaking into the industry was easy. In fact, Oliver has openly admitted that he bombed all over the United Kingdom in the early 2000s as he tried to pave his way in the comedy world. During one show, he performed for an audience of just four people, who all left during his set, leaving only him and the sound technician. "He said, 'Do you wanna keep going?' I said, 'No, I think we're done here,' And also when you say, 'Do you wanna keep going,' do you mean this show or this career? Certainly, it feels like I've got some decisions to make."

In an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Oliver said, "The beauty with stand-up is that it's a fundamentally humiliating job ... I think it's good for the human soul." This philosophy allowed him to push forward as a comedian, despite some early failures. This ended up working out for him, as he finally brought his British humor to America in 2006.