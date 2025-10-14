JD Vance's Younger Brother Cory Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

"Hillbilly Elegy" saw JD Vance share the story of his and his sister's tragic childhood, but some may not know that he has a half-brother on his dad's side, too. That would be Cory Bowman, Cincinnati mayoral hopeful ... and as some have pointed out, Vance's mini-me.

JD Vance's brother is running for mayor of Cincinnati, and they share many similarities. Here is part of the debate with current Mayor @AftabPureval, who is having none of his nonsense.#DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/MRm2T7bhGh — Rod (Izzy) Ⓜ️Ⓜ️ 🇺🇸🦅 (@1zzyzyx1) October 12, 2025

Though Bowman certainly isn't a frontrunner at the time of this writing (in fact, per BBC he only won 13% of the primary vote), he also hasn't hidden the fact that his brother is the VP. Bowman used the Cincinnati mayoral debate to, "Address the elephant in the room" — but let's just say, his attempts at doing that ended up backfiring. Though Bowman seemed to want to say he wasn't piggybacking off his brother's success, he ended up gushing over all the things Vance had accomplished. Unsurprisingly, the internet was not impressed. "Wat's up with this 'my sibling ran for office so I'm qualified' rubbish," questioned one X user. "He's running on the clout of his brother's name. He thinks that's all he needs to win," chimed another.

"So, being a jerk runs in JD's family, eh?" one critic wrote. That was a sentiment shared by others as well (albeit with stronger language). And then, there were those who noticed some shared physical attributes between the half-brothers. That would be how their eyes just seem to, "Pop." "Ah the Maybelline brothers," an X user chirped. TBH, at least Bowman's makeup was a little less messy than some of Vance's past eyeliner mishaps.