HGTV's Christina Haack All But Confirmed Her Marriage To Josh Hall Was A Sham
Following her messy public split from Josh Hall, Christina Haack became thrice divorced. But those who had been keeping up with Haack's love life weren't exactly surprised. Haack and Hall's strange marriage had enough reasons to suggest it wouldn't last. But, after their divorce became final in August 2025, the HGTV star revealed they were actually doomed from the get-go. "The first time he proposed I said no, and he threw the ring in the pool," Haack admitted to People for its October 1, 2025, cover story. "That was probably red flag number one." Teresha Young, a multi-award-winning international wellness and relationship coach, agrees that his actions gave away some serious flaws in his approach to romantic relationships. "Throwing the ring into the pool wasn't just a dramatic reaction; it suggests difficulty handling rejection or disappointment," she explained to Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview. "When someone reacts that way, it can point to a desire for control or struggles with emotional regulation."
Young also believes that Hall's behavior indicated shaky ground to build a relationship upon. "The fact that he felt ready to propose whilst she didn't suggests there may have been a lack of clear communication and mutual understanding between them," she argued. Haack also acknowledged that she initially hesitated to include Hall in "The Flip Off" because their relationship had already been fraught for so long up until that point. As she confessed to People, "I'm not talking about weeks, like years." The couple was ultimately married for less than three years, which, according to Young, also hints that they weren't on the same page from the very beginning. The issues in Haack and Hall's marriage were also apparent to those who knew them.
Many people doubted Christina Haack and Josh Hall would last
Christina Haack and Josh Hall clearly had problems from the start, which didn't go unnoticed among those closest to them. When the "Christina on the Coast" star shared her doubts about starring with her then-husband in "The Flip Off" opposite ex Tarek El Moussa and his own current wife Heather El Moussa, her former co-host dismissed her worries by taking a jab at Haack's troubled relationship. "I had even told Tarek I didn't want to. He joked and said, 'Whatever. You guys are just going to split up in episode two and then the show will go on and everything will be fine,'" she recalled to People. Notably, Tarek, who was married to Haack between 2009 and 2017, echoed what many HGTV viewers had been saying. As one Reddit user asserted, "He made out like a bandit, picked fights with her until she filed for divorce."
But just because Haack and Hall couldn't work out their differences doesn't mean differences can't be worked out. As wellness and relationship coach Teresha Young confirmed to Nicki Swift, "Many relationships can be repaired if both people are willing to communicate openly and put in the effort. Sometimes, what seems irreparably broken can be rebuilt into something stronger." But fixing your issues doesn't necessarily mean continuing the relationship either, with the expert clarifying, "Sometimes the process leads to a respectful parting and closure." Clearly, that's not what happened here. But the HGTV star learned some hard lessons, pointing out in Season 1 of "The Flip Off" the simple joy of "Not being around someone who's putting me down and just being much more comfortable in my own skin," (via People).