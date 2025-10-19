HGTV's Christina Haack All But Confirmed Her Marriage To Josh Hall Was A Sham

Following her messy public split from Josh Hall, Christina Haack became thrice divorced. But those who had been keeping up with Haack's love life weren't exactly surprised. Haack and Hall's strange marriage had enough reasons to suggest it wouldn't last. But, after their divorce became final in August 2025, the HGTV star revealed they were actually doomed from the get-go. "The first time he proposed I said no, and he threw the ring in the pool," Haack admitted to People for its October 1, 2025, cover story. "That was probably red flag number one." Teresha Young, a multi-award-winning international wellness and relationship coach, agrees that his actions gave away some serious flaws in his approach to romantic relationships. "Throwing the ring into the pool wasn't just a dramatic reaction; it suggests difficulty handling rejection or disappointment," she explained to Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview. "When someone reacts that way, it can point to a desire for control or struggles with emotional regulation."

Young also believes that Hall's behavior indicated shaky ground to build a relationship upon. "The fact that he felt ready to propose whilst she didn't suggests there may have been a lack of clear communication and mutual understanding between them," she argued. Haack also acknowledged that she initially hesitated to include Hall in "The Flip Off" because their relationship had already been fraught for so long up until that point. As she confessed to People, "I'm not talking about weeks, like years." The couple was ultimately married for less than three years, which, according to Young, also hints that they weren't on the same page from the very beginning. The issues in Haack and Hall's marriage were also apparent to those who knew them.