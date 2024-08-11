Reasons Christina Haack And Joshua Hall's Marriage Was Too Strange To Ever Last

In a shocking turn of events, news broke in July 2024 that Christina Haack's marriage to Josh Hall had ended. According to TMZ, Hall filed for divorce, listing July 8 as their date of separation while citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. In his filing, Hall requested alimony and asked the court to block Haack from seeking spousal support. Although the couple didn't sign a prenup, Hall requested that their marital assets be divided equally and sought all rights to HGTV/Discovery Network shows produced during their marriage. In her counter-filing, Haack waived spousal support, asking that Hall's request for alimony be rejected.

A source close to the couple told US Weekly that Haack had tried to make their marriage work before deciding to end it. "Christina was trying, but things happened, and it just wasn't working," the source said. "Christina was done when she filed the papers. It's hard, but she's doing great."

News of the couple's split came shortly after the HGTV star shared the secret to her happy marriage with Hall. Speaking to E! News just days before the divorce was announced, Haack credited their successful marriage to communication, adding that they always made an effort to spend time together. Despite their seemingly blissful marriage, however, there were always aspects of their relationship that inspired speculation that Haack and Hall's marriage wouldn't last.