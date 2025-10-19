Tragic Details About Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife, Kelley, Are Just Heartbreaking

Unfortunately, things only got worse for Kelley Wolf. Days after their divorce announcement, the mother of three was recording an Instagram live when she was seemingly detained by law enforcement officers. Wolfe initially resisted, but eventually agreed to go on her own accord. The officers can be heard in the video explaining that they were taking her into custody over comments she had made to her dad and others. As she was being handcuffed, she told the officers, "I think Scott Wolf is abusing me, and now you are abusing me more.

Later, she took to her Instagram Stories to further elaborate on the harrowing scene. "This is horrible. I have been taken against my will," she wrote. "Please check on my kids. Also ... I am happy! Happier than I've ever been. I have NO IDEA why or how this is happening in AMERICA," she scrawled over a photo of what appeared to be an exam room with an empty Gatorade bottle, her purse, and a baseball cap in the background. She was adamant that she was "compliant, calm, and respectful," and hopeful that everything would be "sorted out quickly." She concluded, "This is one of the darkest things I've ever experienced."

As reported by People, the officers transported her to a local hospital, where she was admitted. It appears that the detainment and subsequent hospital stay were a result of a 911 call that was made earlier that day. "Second time today called police on brother-in-law, divorce battle with husband, brother is at the home, meant to be helping with the kids, caller doesn't feel safe in the house," a police report obtained by Us Weekly stated. While the caller's name was redacted, the report noted that the caller alleged she was being abused.