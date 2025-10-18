'90s TV Train Wrecks You Forgot About

The 1990s were a particularly momentous time in the world of television. NBC's "Must See TV" ruled primetime following the 1994 introduction of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, and Phoebe on "Friends," as well as the reintroduction of Dr. Frasier Crane in the "Cheers" spin-off "Frasier" a year earlier, and the rise to prominence of "Seinfeld." Meanwhile, Bill Clinton played his saxophone on "The Arsenio Hall Show," "Baywatch" became an international sensation, the WB reinvented the teen drama with "Dawson's Creek" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and, on June 17, 1994, an NBA Finals broadcast was interrupted as an estimated 95 million people watched O.J. Simpson and his friend, Al Cowlings, evade police in a white Bronco following the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson.

However, there were also shows that rattled the wrong cages or flopped entirely, and happenings both in front of and behind the cameras that ended in heartbreak and scandal. In other words, for every hit show or history-making moment, there was a television train wreck that played out before our very eyes. Here are some of the biggest misfires and/or bad moments of the decade.