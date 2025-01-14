Celebs Who Can't Stand Chevy Chase

After Chevy Chase left "Saturday Night Live," he returned to guest host in 1978, and there seemed to be some bad feelings between him and Bill Murray. As explained by Far Out, there appeared to be some resentment on Murray's part after he replaced Chase, as he reportedly didn't land as well with the audience. When the "Three Amigos!" star returned to the set, his cocky attitude rubbed others the wrong way, and Murray reportedly told him, "Go f**k your wife, she needs it." The two soon came to blows and had to be separated by John Belushi.

Chase later admitted to the fight and told Esquire in 2010, "Billy Murray and I came to fisticuffs, but we never really ended up hitting each other. We tried, but Belushi got in the middle and we both ended up hitting John. And if anybody deserved to be slapped in the forehead it was John, for instigating it all." Two years later, Murray reflected to Empire, "It was really a Hollywood fight, a 'Don't touch my face!' kind of thing. Chevy is a big man, I'm not a small guy, and we were separated by my brother Brian [Doyle-Murray], who comes up to my chest. So it was kind of a non-event." He then added, "But Chevy and I are friends now. It's all fine."