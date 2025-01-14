Celebs Who Can't Stand Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase was one of comedy's biggest icons in the '70s and '80s, proving his chops as an original cast member of "Saturday Night Live." He was the trailblazer for the sketch show's "Weekend Update" skit that would later be taken over by other great comedians like Norm Macdonald, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler. Chase was on "SNL" for less than two years, but that didn't hinder his career. He went on to star in hit films such as "Caddyshack" and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."
Chase's most recent popular role in a television series was Pierce Hawthorne in "Community," but fans don't see much of him these days. The shady claims made about his on-set behavior have long since caught up with the actor, with a growing list of celebrities now wanting nothing to do with him. From making offensive remarks to getting into physical fights with cast members, the "Funny Farm" Chase's behavior has made him persona non grata with many Hollywood stars.
Chevy Chase got into a physical altercation with Bill Murray
After Chevy Chase left "Saturday Night Live," he returned to guest host in 1978, and there seemed to be some bad feelings between him and Bill Murray. As explained by Far Out, there appeared to be some resentment on Murray's part after he replaced Chase, as he reportedly didn't land as well with the audience. When the "Three Amigos!" star returned to the set, his cocky attitude rubbed others the wrong way, and Murray reportedly told him, "Go f**k your wife, she needs it." The two soon came to blows and had to be separated by John Belushi.
Chase later admitted to the fight and told Esquire in 2010, "Billy Murray and I came to fisticuffs, but we never really ended up hitting each other. We tried, but Belushi got in the middle and we both ended up hitting John. And if anybody deserved to be slapped in the forehead it was John, for instigating it all." Two years later, Murray reflected to Empire, "It was really a Hollywood fight, a 'Don't touch my face!' kind of thing. Chevy is a big man, I'm not a small guy, and we were separated by my brother Brian [Doyle-Murray], who comes up to my chest. So it was kind of a non-event." He then added, "But Chevy and I are friends now. It's all fine."
Chevy Chase reportedly called Donald Glover a racial slur
The sitcom "Community" was popular among viewers, but the show was fraught with a lot of behind-the-scenes drama, including a reported beef between Donald Glover and Chevy Chase. During their time together on the show, Chase allegedly made racist remarks aimed at Glover and told him, "People think you're funnier because you're black," according to the New Yorker. Producer Dan Harmon admitted, "Chevy was the first to realize how immensely gifted Donald was, and the way he expressed his jealousy was to try to throw Donald off. I remember apologizing to Donald after a particularly rough night of Chevy's non-P.C. verbiage, and Donald said, 'I don't even worry about it.'"
Although Glover never confirmed that Chase used racial slurs around him, he did hint at it during the 2023 Writers Guild Awards. As shared on X, formerly Twitter, he joked about appearing on "Girls" and asking Lena Dunham why she chose to work with executive producer Paul Sims. According to him, she said, "Honestly, this n**ga lets me do whatever I want." He then quipped, "I remember thinking two things. One, Lena is using the N-word extremely liberally. Who does she think she is, Chevy Chase? And two, that's the kind of producer I want." Glover's rep later asserted that he was joking and that Dunham never used the slur. As for Chase, that's still up in the air.
Joel McHale and Chevy Chase got into fights on the set of Community
Add Joe McHale to the list of "Community" actors who don't get along with Chevy Chase. Chase stated on Marc Maron's "WTF Podcast that he didn't think the writing was entertaining and he wasn't fond of the cast, to which McHale responded to People, "I was like, 'Hey, no one was keeping you there.' I mean, we weren't sentenced to that show. It was like, 'All right, you could have left if you really wanted that.' But yeah, you know Chevy. That's Chevy being Chevy."
In March, McHale admitted on the "Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum" podcast that he and Chase had several fistfights during filming. "It would get a little contentious, yeah ... I got in trouble one time because I injured him. I've dislocated his shoulder," he revealed. The "Animal Control" star again grumbled about Chase's podcast complaint and stated, "You were being paid a lot of money and getting free food all day long. And so, you can just walk away." He did get some satisfaction from punching the "Snow Day" star during a boxing scene, so there's that.
Pete Davidson called Chevy Chase a racist
As many know by now, Chevy Chase doesn't mince words, and when he slammed "Saturday Night Live" to the Washington Post, Pete Davidson responded with some choice words. "He's a f**king douchebag. F**k Chevy Chase. He's just a genuinely bad, racist person and I don't like him. He's a putz," the "SNL" alum ranted on Howard Stern's radio show (via The Wrap). Davidson also roasted Chase for turning on a show that made him a star, adding, "It's disrespectful to Lorne [Michaels], too, a guy who gave you a career. No matter how big you get, you can't forget what that guy did for you."
Whatever Davidson or anybody else thinks of him, Chase could not give one hoot. Years later, he stated on CBS, per People, "I am who I am. And I like ... who I am. I don't care. And it's part of me that I don't care. And I've thought about that a lot. And I don't know what to tell you, man. I just don't care."
Will Ferrell thought Chevy Chase was the worst
Chevy Chase left "Saturday Night Live" in 1976, but when he came back to guest host, Will Ferrell got to see firsthand how problematic the "Foul Play" actor was. In the book "Live From New York: An Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live" (via the New York Post), the "Elf" star shared, "The worst host was Chevy Chase. I don't know if he was on something or what, if he took too many back pills that day or something, but he was just kind of going around the room and systematically riffing." Ferrell went on to state that on one occasion, Chase made a lewd comment to a female staff member that made producer Lorne Michaels utterly embarrassed.
It's unclear if Chase read the tell-all, but he blasted the "SNL" cast's skits in a 2018 interview with The Washington Post and didn't spare Ferrell. When asked about the "Blades of Glory" star, Chase simply stated, "Just not funny. Makes $25 million a picture."