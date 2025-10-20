Kate Hudson Was Never The Same After Her Divorce From Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson's divorce from The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson had a lasting impact on her. Although Hudson has been engaged to Danny Fujikawa since 2021 and shares a child with him, as well having welcomed a child with her ex Matt Bellamy, her marriage to Robinson had a profound effect on the actor. Hudson and Robinson, one of the couples from the early 2000s you may have forgotten about, tied the knot in 2000, but did not end up living happily ever. Robinson filed for divorce from Hudson in November 2006, due to irreconcilable differences.

Although their fans at the time probably hoped that Hudson and Robinson would surprise everyone by calling off their divorce, everything — including joint custody arrangements for their son — was finalized in October 2007. Unfortunately for Hudson, signing on the dotted line didn't erase the impact of losing Robinson. While speaking with Howard Stern in 2024, Hudson revealed the extent of the loss she felt. "My relationship with Chris was so beautiful and there was so much love there ... it was a very hard breakup," she shared (via People).

Hudson continued, explaining, "That was not an easy breakup; I was very in love with him, but it wasn't going to be the rest of my life." The actor also called Robinson "brilliant" and "funny," but noted his nomadic lifestyle was hard on their relationship.