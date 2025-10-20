Kate Hudson Was Never The Same After Her Divorce From Chris Robinson
Kate Hudson's divorce from The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson had a lasting impact on her. Although Hudson has been engaged to Danny Fujikawa since 2021 and shares a child with him, as well having welcomed a child with her ex Matt Bellamy, her marriage to Robinson had a profound effect on the actor. Hudson and Robinson, one of the couples from the early 2000s you may have forgotten about, tied the knot in 2000, but did not end up living happily ever. Robinson filed for divorce from Hudson in November 2006, due to irreconcilable differences.
Although their fans at the time probably hoped that Hudson and Robinson would surprise everyone by calling off their divorce, everything — including joint custody arrangements for their son — was finalized in October 2007. Unfortunately for Hudson, signing on the dotted line didn't erase the impact of losing Robinson. While speaking with Howard Stern in 2024, Hudson revealed the extent of the loss she felt. "My relationship with Chris was so beautiful and there was so much love there ... it was a very hard breakup," she shared (via People).
Hudson continued, explaining, "That was not an easy breakup; I was very in love with him, but it wasn't going to be the rest of my life." The actor also called Robinson "brilliant" and "funny," but noted his nomadic lifestyle was hard on their relationship.
How Kate Hudson co-parents with Chris Robinson
Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson may not be one of the celebrity couples who rule Hollywood anymore, but they still have to co-parent their son, Ryder. Fortunately, it's been going really well, as Hudson has great relationships with all three of her children's fathers. She spilled all of her family tea on the "Divorce Sucks! With Laura Wasser" podcast in March 2019. "As much as I would say I don't recommend it to most, my situation is quite amazing," she said (via People). She also revealed that her partner and her exes have cordial relationships with one another. As for her and Robinson specifically, she said, "Chris and I, we're good. It's kind of funny too: Ryder really can't get away with anything."
Robinson shared a slightly different outlook concerning his co-parenting relationship with Hudson when speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald in May 2024. In a piece detailing some of the most profound relationships in his life, including his four marriages, Robinson shared that his relationship with Hudson ended while their son was still young. "My relationship with Kate Hudson was over before our son Ryder was two years old," he explained. He also alluded to some level of ups and downs within their co-parenting relationship, though it sounds as if, overall, parenting has been a satisfying endeavor for him. "I am not afraid of the realities that befall all of us when things go wrong, and I take a lot of pride in being responsible as a parent," the musician shared.