2025 Was Damning For The Obamas: A Look Back At All The Spicy Divorce Rumors

2025 proved to be a doozy for former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama — especially as it relates to their marriage. As you may recall, the political power couple certainly aren't strangers to fielding gossip about themselves and their relationship. "People always ask me and Barack, how did we stay hopeful in, not just the eight years that we were in the White House, but beyond?" Michelle told an audience while speaking at the annual SXSW conference in March (via People). "Because, let me tell you, there was a lot of negative energy flipping our way — a lot of rumors, a lot of gossip, a lot of, you know, my husband wasn't born in this country ... we weren't patriotic, he didn't get into Harvard," she rattled off.

Alas, the former president and first lady really had to work overtime in 2025 to clear up all of the spicy speculation about their union and its so-called demise. "She took me back!" Barack joked about all of the rumors that Michelle was planning to divorce him during a July 16 appearance on the "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson" podcast. "It was touch and go for a while," he playfully added. Meanwhile, Michelle maintained in the same episode that there hadn't "been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man. And we've had some really hard times." From Michelle's no-shows at high-profile events to Barack's so-called involvement with A-list actor Jennifer Aniston, the longtime married couple simply couldn't seem to escape the rampant divorce rumors. Let's take a look back at all of the Obamas' damning divorce chatter!