2025 Was Damning For The Obamas: A Look Back At All The Spicy Divorce Rumors
2025 proved to be a doozy for former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama — especially as it relates to their marriage. As you may recall, the political power couple certainly aren't strangers to fielding gossip about themselves and their relationship. "People always ask me and Barack, how did we stay hopeful in, not just the eight years that we were in the White House, but beyond?" Michelle told an audience while speaking at the annual SXSW conference in March (via People). "Because, let me tell you, there was a lot of negative energy flipping our way — a lot of rumors, a lot of gossip, a lot of, you know, my husband wasn't born in this country ... we weren't patriotic, he didn't get into Harvard," she rattled off.
Alas, the former president and first lady really had to work overtime in 2025 to clear up all of the spicy speculation about their union and its so-called demise. "She took me back!" Barack joked about all of the rumors that Michelle was planning to divorce him during a July 16 appearance on the "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson" podcast. "It was touch and go for a while," he playfully added. Meanwhile, Michelle maintained in the same episode that there hadn't "been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man. And we've had some really hard times." From Michelle's no-shows at high-profile events to Barack's so-called involvement with A-list actor Jennifer Aniston, the longtime married couple simply couldn't seem to escape the rampant divorce rumors. Let's take a look back at all of the Obamas' damning divorce chatter!
Divorce rumors started flying after Michelle Obama skipped Jimmy Carter's state funeral
Trouble in paradise? Divorce rumors first started flying when Michelle Obama was a notable no-show at former President Jimmy Carter's state funeral service on January 9. While Michelle's spokesperson, Crystal Carson, was careful to issue a statement on her behalf, sending her condolences to the family (via People), the statement didn't include a reason as to why she didn't attend. To make matters worse, CNN reported that the reason Michelle wasn't in attendance was because she was "still in Hawaii on an extended holiday vacation." Not exactly the best excuse of a prior commitment for a former first lady.
As one can imagine, Michelle's noticeable absence at Barack's side kicked divorce rumors into overdrive. "Marriage troubles?" one X user wrote. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Barry is very happy to get some breathing room away from Michelle. Imagine having to deal with her daily."
Michelle Obama was rumored to be furious at Barack Obama after the Jimmy Carter funeral
Was Barack Obama's friendly exchange with Donald Trump the proverbial last nail in the Obamas' divorce coffin?! While Michelle Obama was not in attendance at Jimmy Carter's state funeral, it's rumored that Barack certainly felt her presence afterward. On January 18, Page Six reported that Michelle was none too pleased after seeing footage of her hubby hamming it up with their arch-nemesis, even appearing to laugh at something the then-President-elect was saying. "The noise is getting louder," an insider said of the divorce chatter. "I'm told she was furious at seeing her husband yukking it up with Trump." Even some on the internet agreed that Michelle was probably not happy with the exchange. "Barack is going to get an earful when he gets home," one X user commented.
As you may recall, in October 2024, while speaking at a campaign rally for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, Michelle berated Trump for his "childish, mean-spirited antics," per CNN. She added, "Rather than question his horrible behavior, some folks think he's funny." No doubt, another media moment Michelle can never erase. Perhaps Barack was just trying to practice her "when they go low, we go high" mantra? The world may never know. What we do know for certain is that Barack's giggling at something Trump said did not cause his marriage to unravel after all.
Divorce rumors reached an all-time high after Michelle Obama did not attend Trump's inauguration
Unfortunately, the divorce rumors reached a fever pitch once it was revealed that former first lady Michelle Obama would not be attending Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, leaving her husband, Barack Obama, to fend for himself once again. "Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration," a statement for the couple read (via NBC News). Cue the divorce chatter! "I think something else is going on with her. Either their marriage is on the rocks or she's sick? I can see her skipping the inauguration but Carters funeral too? Has my antenna up," one X user theorized. Meanwhile, political commentator and content creator Link Lauren wrote, "Michelle Obama is launching a podcast. Still no answer as to why she skipped Jimmy Carter's funeral and the inauguration. I thought it could be due to health issues, but now that seems very unlikely. Divorce looking more imminent than ever."
Eventually, Michelle spoke out against the rumors during the April 23 episode of her podcast, "IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson." Spoiler alert: her absence at the inauguration had nothing to do with Barack and everything to do with her. "People couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason, that they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart. While I'm here really trying to own my life and intentionally practice making the choice that was right for me," she explained.
The Jennifer Aniston rumors reared their head again
Oh, the Jennifer Aniston of it all. While the rumors that Barack Obama was carrying on an extramarital affair with the A-list actor aren't exclusive to 2025, they did soar to all-new heights during that particular calendar year. At the top of 2025, blogger and conspiracy theorist Jessica Reed Kraus penned an entire Substack newsletter about the alleged tryst, saying that a source direct messaged her and claimed that the "Friends" star had copped to the affair while hanging out with friends. "They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but it's definitely not a secret among her closest friends," the source added. It didn't take long before other outlets picked up the gossip and ran with it.
It should be noted, however, that Aniston herself had already flatly denied the affair rumors during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in October 2024. "There is no truth!" she declared when asked about In Touch Weekly's August cover story titled, "The Truth About Jen & Barack!" — the catalyst for all of the Barack and Aniston rumors and how they really got started.