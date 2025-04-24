How The Barack Obama And Jennifer Aniston Affair Rumors Really Got Started

While Barack Obama hasn't spoken a word about those bizarre rumors linking him to Jennifer Aniston, the Hollywood A-lister has responded to the speculation during a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" interview to promote "The Morning Show," and it wasn't what we expected. Addressing the many rumors about her, Aniston simply laughed off the chatter: "Oh!" she exclaimed after Kimmel showed her a copy of InTouch Weekly's print edition, with her and Barack on the cover. "That's kind of..." she trailed off. The Emmy-winning star continued, "Of all the calls you'd get from your publicist, where you're just like, 'Oh no, what's it going to be?' or the email saying, you know, some cheesy tabloid is going to make up a story, and then it's that. I was not mad at it."

When asked if there was any truth to the rumors, Aniston denied having romantic ties with Barack, saying she's much closer to Michelle Obama than the former president himself. "I've [only] met him once," claimed Aniston. "I know Michelle more than him."

Yet the rumors persisted. In January 2025, a supposed leaked DM from one of Aniston's closest friends seemed to reignite the speculation. "He's with Jennifer Aniston," the source said of Barack. "My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle," the source added. "Jennifer herself admitted it. ... It's definitely not a secret among her closest friends." Despite the chatter, Barack proved his loyalty to Michelle by taking to X to honor his wife on Valentine's Day. Sharing a photo of them together, Barack enthused, "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day @MichelleObama!"

