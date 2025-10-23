Young Sheldon Star Wendie Malick Lives Quite The Lavish Life

Wendie Malick has had a ton of iconic roles over the years, so it's only fair that the actor leads a pretty lavish life. However, far from her wealth making her out of touch, the "Young Sheldon" star has long spoken about issues that concern everyone, and even used her platform to call out billionaires and corporations for prioritizing profit over the environment.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Malick to be worth around $16 million, and given her roles in everything from "Young Sheldon" to "Hot in Cleveland" and "The Emperor's New Groove" and its spinoffs, we're not surprised. That said, don't expect to see the "Frasier" cast member driving around Hollywood in a gas-guzzling sports car, doing major fashion hauls, or doing anything else unsustainable for that matter, because like we said, she's been vocal in her advocacy for years. In fact, in a 2024 video for ClientEarth, she called out those at the helm of major corporations for operating with little to no care for the environment. "We all share this planet, and just because you have a lot of money doesn't mean you have the right to trash it for the rest of us," she scolded. Malick went on to call out businesses accused of greenwashing, too.

It's worth noting that the Hallmark star isn't just talking a big game. On the contrary, the sprawling ranch she and her husband own in Topanga, estimated to be worth a staggering $4 to $6 million, was built specifically to be as sustainable as possible. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about it in 2023, Malick revealed that the home was solar-powered for the most part. The actor added that they'd also incorporated radiant heating and fans to avoid less environmentally-friendly ACs, and that they had a well as their water source. Talk about doing well and doing good!