Young Sheldon Star Wendie Malick Lives Quite The Lavish Life
Wendie Malick has had a ton of iconic roles over the years, so it's only fair that the actor leads a pretty lavish life. However, far from her wealth making her out of touch, the "Young Sheldon" star has long spoken about issues that concern everyone, and even used her platform to call out billionaires and corporations for prioritizing profit over the environment.
Celebrity Net Worth estimates Malick to be worth around $16 million, and given her roles in everything from "Young Sheldon" to "Hot in Cleveland" and "The Emperor's New Groove" and its spinoffs, we're not surprised. That said, don't expect to see the "Frasier" cast member driving around Hollywood in a gas-guzzling sports car, doing major fashion hauls, or doing anything else unsustainable for that matter, because like we said, she's been vocal in her advocacy for years. In fact, in a 2024 video for ClientEarth, she called out those at the helm of major corporations for operating with little to no care for the environment. "We all share this planet, and just because you have a lot of money doesn't mean you have the right to trash it for the rest of us," she scolded. Malick went on to call out businesses accused of greenwashing, too.
It's worth noting that the Hallmark star isn't just talking a big game. On the contrary, the sprawling ranch she and her husband own in Topanga, estimated to be worth a staggering $4 to $6 million, was built specifically to be as sustainable as possible. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about it in 2023, Malick revealed that the home was solar-powered for the most part. The actor added that they'd also incorporated radiant heating and fans to avoid less environmentally-friendly ACs, and that they had a well as their water source. Talk about doing well and doing good!
Wendie Malick is big on sustainable fashion, too
We weren't kidding when we said Wendie Malick was skipping the fashion hauls. In her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said so in her own words. Speaking of the changes she'd made in her own life, Malick explained, "I also came to the realization a couple years ago that I'm going to wear dresses over and over again. I can go shopping in my own closet. I have enough stuff."
It certainly doesn't hurt that the "stuff" in Malick's closet happens to be pretty fabulous, too. Case in point: in 2023, her daughter Gwenn Malick shared a TikTok video of herself in some of her mom's iconic red carpet looks over the years. "I didn't realize my mom was cool until I started raiding her closet," Gwenn wrote. As for Malick, once she got wind of the little try-on sesh, she shared a cheeky quip to X, formerly known as Twitter. "Daughter, dear ~ it's about time you realized I have excellent taste!" Kind of sad she didn't remind her daughter she was "the reigning queen of fashion," but we'll let it slide. She went on to issue her daughter with a sweet, "You wear them well."
Iconic outfits and uber-sustainable home aside, despite her lavish lifestyle, Malick has mentioned in the past that she lives a pretty normal life. In fact, she joked to The Hollywood Reporter that in addition to all the nature surrounding her Topanga home, one of the things she loved most about her community was how low-key it was. "I love coming home to this place where you can go to the post office in your pajamas, and everybody knows your name," she told the outlet. TBD whether that name is Malick or Victoria Chase. Either way, she's iconic.