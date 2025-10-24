Everything Leonardo DiCaprio's Exes Have Said About Him
Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history has always inspired headlines due to his plethora of age-gap romances. Although DiCaprio, who is 50 years old as of October 2024, has steadily gotten older, the women he dates have not. In fact, a fan discovered that DiCaprio's relationships usually end once the woman he's seeing turns 25 years old. Whether intentional or not, this tidbit has fueled speculation about whether DiCaprio was purposely getting rid of his girlfriends at 25, or if it was one big coincidence. Regardless, DiCaprio has spoken very little about his private romances over the years, often letting the tabloids shape the narrative about his romantic life. But the same can't be said for a few of his exes.
Fortunately for the '90s-era heartthrob, none of his exes has gone scorched earth on him. As a matter of fact, a couple of them have had nothing but positive things to say about their time together. For example, model Erin Heatherton kept things short and sweet when asked about DiCaprio, whom she briefly dated for one year between 2011 and 2012. "He's [DiCaprio] a wonderful person and he's a friend of mine, I wish him all the best," she revealed to the Daily Mail in 2015. Unfortunately, that's as far as Heatherton went, so we'll probably never know any of the juicy details surrounding their romance. Then again, not all of DiCaprio's exes are as withholding.
What Kristen Zang and Victoria Lee Robinson said about dating Leo
Kristen Zang, a former model, dated Leonardo DiCaprio back in the 90s, when they were both in their early 20s. Apparently, the "Wolf of Wall Street" star left a positive impression on Zang, as she came to his defense regarding his shady dating history. In a personal essay penned for People, Zang stressed that turning 25 wasn't the pinnacle of life. "I met the love of my life when I was 38 and got married when I was 40," she wrote. "So you youngins out there, listen up. Life gets so much better after 25. Yes, you get more wrinkles but you also get more confidence and more love for yourself." She continued, "As far as Leo and his latest breakup, who knows what happened. Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it's temporary, or maybe it's none of our business but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments?" Despite coming to DiCaprio's defense, she did beg social media to keep circulating the memes about his dating habits.
While appearing on Tom Sandoval's podcast, Robinson spilled some major tea about her short-lived courtship with DiCaprio. Like the fact that he was a magnet for interested women. "We would hang out as friends for most of the time. And I think that just so many girls were so, we would go out and we'd meet up and then all girls would just swarm in and just stare at him and it was just so freaky," she said. Fortunately, DiCaprio's popularity didn't freak her out too much, and, unlike some pairings, they were able to get through things. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, what is going on?' And then, I think he liked the fact that whenever I'd hang out with him, I'd just treat him like a normal person because he is a normal person. Just very successful and great at his job," she continued. "And we had a little thing, but we weren't in a relationship, you know?" Let's hope Leo feels the same.