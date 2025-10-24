Everything Leonardo DiCaprio's Exes Have Said About Him

Kristen Zang, a former model, dated Leonardo DiCaprio back in the 90s, when they were both in their early 20s. Apparently, the "Wolf of Wall Street" star left a positive impression on Zang, as she came to his defense regarding his shady dating history. In a personal essay penned for People, Zang stressed that turning 25 wasn't the pinnacle of life. "I met the love of my life when I was 38 and got married when I was 40," she wrote. "So you youngins out there, listen up. Life gets so much better after 25. Yes, you get more wrinkles but you also get more confidence and more love for yourself." She continued, "As far as Leo and his latest breakup, who knows what happened. Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it's temporary, or maybe it's none of our business but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments?" Despite coming to DiCaprio's defense, she did beg social media to keep circulating the memes about his dating habits.

While appearing on Tom Sandoval's podcast, Robinson spilled some major tea about her short-lived courtship with DiCaprio. Like the fact that he was a magnet for interested women. "We would hang out as friends for most of the time. And I think that just so many girls were so, we would go out and we'd meet up and then all girls would just swarm in and just stare at him and it was just so freaky," she said. Fortunately, DiCaprio's popularity didn't freak her out too much, and, unlike some pairings, they were able to get through things. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, what is going on?' And then, I think he liked the fact that whenever I'd hang out with him, I'd just treat him like a normal person because he is a normal person. Just very successful and great at his job," she continued. "And we had a little thing, but we weren't in a relationship, you know?" Let's hope Leo feels the same.