Trump's Reaction To Haters Of His Ballroom Reno Proves How Far Gone His Ego Truly Is

Donald Trump doesn't care what you think about his renovation. Nearly three months after announcing his plans to build a fancy new ballroom in the White House, the president's latest vanity project is officially underway. According to Trump, the new addition is designed to host large-scale gatherings, with enough sitting room for approximately 650 to 900 people, and it is long overdue. "They've wanted a ballroom at the White House for more than 150 years but there's never been a president that was good at ballrooms," the divisive politician boasted to the press in August (via AP News). "I'm good at building things and we're going to build quickly and on time."

Trump insists that the project will be funded entirely through private donations (including a generous contribution from the man himself) and won't cost taxpayers a single dime. "It'll be a great legacy project," he further emphasized. "I think it will be really beautiful." At a private luncheon for Republican senators, at the Rose Garden, on October 21, the president couldn't help but brag about his $250 million project. Pointing to the construction behind him, he quipped, "You hear that sound? Oh, that's music to my ears," (via X, formerly known as Twitter).

Moreover, the controversial leader's reaction to the ongoing backlash only proved what we've always known about Trump: His ego has no limits. "The people don't like it. I love it, shush," he added. "I think when I hear that sound it reminds me of money. In this case, it reminds me of lack of money, because I'm paying for it. So it's the opposite." Um, sure. It's unclear how much of his own money Trump has donated to the project, but he promised it's going to be spectacular.