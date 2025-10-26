What Megyn Kelly's Career Has Looked Like Since Ditching Fox News
In 2017, Fox News host Megyn Kelly shocked viewers everywhere when she announced she was leaving Fox News after 12 years with the channel. While she initially cited the wish to spend more time with her children as the catalyst for her decision, she later intimated during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that the reason she left Fox News had Donald Trump written all over it. "Donald Trump has a way of clarifying one's life choices," she explained about her controversial exit from the conservative news channel.
Since then, her career has been marked by record highs and devastating lows. Following her exit from Fox, she inked a purported $69 million, three-year deal with NBC for her very own daytime television show. When asked about the high-stakes move from primetime news to daytime television, Kelly told The New York Times, "This is what I was meant to do."
Sadly, her time at NBC proved to be short-lived due to a scandal of her own making. "Back when I was a kid, that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character," she declared during a roundtable discussion about the practice of blackface on the October 23 episode of "Megyn Kelly Today." (Welcome to the shady side of Megyn Kelly.) As one can imagine, the backlash was swift. On October 26, 2018, NBC News announced that Kelly's show had been canceled. In the end, she walked away with the remainder of her NBC contract intact. As it turns out, however, Kelly's swift boot from NBC is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Kelly's professional life after hightailing it out of Fox News.
Megyn Kelly is cashing in at SiriusXM
True to form, however, Megyn Kelly eventually landed on her feet following the devastating career blow at NBC, with the launch of her very own independent media company, Devil May Care Media, and the debut of an all-new podcast series, aptly titled "The Megyn Kelly Show," in September 2020. According to Kelly, the idea for the new media company and podcast came to her during her rough patch following the NBC scandal. "I was on my couch, figuratively, all of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, and the country was losing its mind," she told the New York Times about her decision to leave mainstream media in the rearview and go out on her own. "And that's when Ben Shapiro called me," she revealed. "He saw me down and out and he said, M.K., this is a real lane for you."
Since then, it appears that only the sky is the limit for Kelly. In July 2021, Kelly signed a deal with SiriusXM for a radio show. And in October 2025, she landed the deal of all deals at SiriusXM, copping her very own channel with the popular broadcasting corporation. "Linear television news is dead. People can't stand those stilted, censored conversations anymore, which is exactly why this medium is thriving. I'm thrilled to deliver our bold brand of no-B.S. news live on SiriusXM," she said in a statement about her new professional endeavor (via The Daily Beast).