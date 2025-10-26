What Megyn Kelly's Career Has Looked Like Since Ditching Fox News

In 2017, Fox News host Megyn Kelly shocked viewers everywhere when she announced she was leaving Fox News after 12 years with the channel. While she initially cited the wish to spend more time with her children as the catalyst for her decision, she later intimated during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that the reason she left Fox News had Donald Trump written all over it. "Donald Trump has a way of clarifying one's life choices," she explained about her controversial exit from the conservative news channel.

Since then, her career has been marked by record highs and devastating lows. Following her exit from Fox, she inked a purported $69 million, three-year deal with NBC for her very own daytime television show. When asked about the high-stakes move from primetime news to daytime television, Kelly told The New York Times, "This is what I was meant to do."

Sadly, her time at NBC proved to be short-lived due to a scandal of her own making. "Back when I was a kid, that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character," she declared during a roundtable discussion about the practice of blackface on the October 23 episode of "Megyn Kelly Today." (Welcome to the shady side of Megyn Kelly.) As one can imagine, the backlash was swift. On October 26, 2018, NBC News announced that Kelly's show had been canceled. In the end, she walked away with the remainder of her NBC contract intact. As it turns out, however, Kelly's swift boot from NBC is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Kelly's professional life after hightailing it out of Fox News.