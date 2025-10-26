Taylor Swift's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side By Side Photos
The transformation of Taylor Swift's face over the years has led to experts and fans alike sharing their theories about what caused the changes. In March 2025, celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen Greenberg shared an Instagram video with his large following in which he compared before-and-after pics of the "Anti-Hero" singer's face, with the focus being on her eyes. "I think Taylor Swift may have had an upper blepharoplasty along with some fillers," he surmised. Blepharoplasty is a cosmetic procedure that removes skin around the eyes to make them appear younger. A couple of months later, another plastic surgeon, Dr. Jonny Betteridge, posted a similar Instagram video dissecting Swift's changing appearance. Betteridge also believed the pop star had work done on her eyes, along with cheek filler, Botox, and possibly other procedures. Over the years, not only have surgeons suggested she'd gone under the knife, but Swifties have also noticed changes in her face — though many supporters have believed that the work "The Life of a Showgirl" artist had undergone has been tasteful.
In October 2024, plastic surgery rumors swirled when Swift was interviewed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," with some believing she had gone to extreme lengths. For the appearance, she rocked a slinky, shimmering silver one-shoulder dress with an impossibly high hemline. Even though Swift was flaunting her killer legs, many fans were distracted by her face. Screenshots of the late-night interview were shared on X, formerly Twitter, where some users suggested Swift had gone overboard getting injections and possibly surgery.
This photo of Swift from early in her career with a recent one clearly shows how much her face has changed.
Taylor Swift's eyes have changed
Comparing that photo from Taylor Swift's early career with a recent picture illustrates just how much she has changed over the years. Back then, she often wore her hair in a looser, more natural style, even at high-profile events. In the older shot, her curls are soft and voluminous, with strands casually framing her face. The newer image, while still tousled, has a more polished, intentional feel. Changes in hairstyles are common, but what really stands out when comparing these two pictures is the difference in Swift's eyes. The "Last Kiss" singer previously went heavy on the mascara and eyeliner to emphasize her catlike features. Makeup would not be enough to account for the transformation, however, as the pop star went even harder with applying eyeliner later on, and looked to have eyelash extensions. Looking at the two photos, the shape of Swift's eyes is different today from what it was in her younger years.
Previously, Nicki Swift spoke to an expert to weigh in on whether the rumors that Swift had surgery on her eyes were true. Plastic surgeon Dr. Frederick Weniger noted that Swift's eyelids appeared to have changed over time, but he did not believe it was blepharoplasty. "It does not seem likely she has undergone surgery on her upper eyelids," Weniger told us in September 2025. The surgeon believed she had other cosmetic procedures to help widen her eyes and maintain a youthful look. "She most likely has used Botox to address her brow position and elevate it," Weniger added.
Regardless of the exact reason for the change, it is clear that Swift has undergone a major transformation since she first made a name for herself.