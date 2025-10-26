Taylor Swift's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side By Side Photos

The transformation of Taylor Swift's face over the years has led to experts and fans alike sharing their theories about what caused the changes. In March 2025, celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen Greenberg shared an Instagram video with his large following in which he compared before-and-after pics of the "Anti-Hero" singer's face, with the focus being on her eyes. "I think Taylor Swift may have had an upper blepharoplasty along with some fillers," he surmised. Blepharoplasty is a cosmetic procedure that removes skin around the eyes to make them appear younger. A couple of months later, another plastic surgeon, Dr. Jonny Betteridge, posted a similar Instagram video dissecting Swift's changing appearance. Betteridge also believed the pop star had work done on her eyes, along with cheek filler, Botox, and possibly other procedures. Over the years, not only have surgeons suggested she'd gone under the knife, but Swifties have also noticed changes in her face — though many supporters have believed that the work "The Life of a Showgirl" artist had undergone has been tasteful.

In October 2024, plastic surgery rumors swirled when Swift was interviewed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," with some believing she had gone to extreme lengths. For the appearance, she rocked a slinky, shimmering silver one-shoulder dress with an impossibly high hemline. Even though Swift was flaunting her killer legs, many fans were distracted by her face. Screenshots of the late-night interview were shared on X, formerly Twitter, where some users suggested Swift had gone overboard getting injections and possibly surgery.

This photo of Swift from early in her career with a recent one clearly shows how much her face has changed.