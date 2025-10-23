Jelly Roll Cops To Cheating On Bunnie Xo & It's Another Red Flag In A List Of Many
Jelly Roll's life with his wife, Bunnie Xo, is not as perfect as it may seem to the public eye, as he has admitted to cheating on her in the past. While appearing on the "Human School Podcast," the country star came clean about stepping out on Bunnie. "I don't talk about this publicly at all, but one of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife," he said on October 21. The "Need a Favor" artist revealed he was at least able to find a silver lining in the transgression. "The repair has been special. And we're stronger than we could have ever been," Jelly said about his marriage post-cheating. He went on to discuss how his life was different during the infidelity because of his drug and alcohol use and how it was exacerbated by the people he surrounded himself with at the time.
Some trolling fans decided to come after Bunnie once it was revealed that her husband had been unfaithful. The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host shared a screenshot to her Instagram Stories of her response to one of the trolls. "It actually takes a stronger woman to face pain head-on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves," Bunnie wrote. She also used Jelly's cheating admission as an opportunity to promote her upcoming book. "Whole story is in the book," she informed her Instagram followers.
The cheating and the use of it as a form of promotion aren't the only red flags in Jelly and Bunny's marriage.
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo had an open marriage
Even though Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have been together since 2016, they did break up for a brief period. Bunnie opened up about the tough patch in their relationship in a TikTok in February 2023. "Who knew us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas & you coming to get me back – would have put us on this wild journey called life," she wrote in a caption of the couple posing next to one another. The timeline of Jelly's cheating is unknown, but it's possible that it could have contributed to their break, even though their definition of cheating may differ from the typical couple.
One of the strange things about Jelly and Bunnie's marriage is that they have — or at least had — an open relationship. The influencer spoke about her unique arrangement with Jelly on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast in April 2020. "We allow each other to be who we want to be. If I want to sleep with another guy, I can go sleep with another guy. Like, that's not a problem," Bunnie said. It should be noted that that episode of the podcast has since been deleted.
A couple of months after Bunnie shared that info, Jelly gushed over his wife in a Facebook post about how they were unafraid to face difficult aspects of their relationship. "Somebody asked me what's the secret to our marriage the other day ... we are comfortable having uncomfortable conversations, we prioritize communication," the "Save Me" artist wrote in the caption. Perhaps those "uncomfortable conversations" included opening up about being intimate with other people.