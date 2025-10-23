Jelly Roll Cops To Cheating On Bunnie Xo & It's Another Red Flag In A List Of Many

Jelly Roll's life with his wife, Bunnie Xo, is not as perfect as it may seem to the public eye, as he has admitted to cheating on her in the past. While appearing on the "Human School Podcast," the country star came clean about stepping out on Bunnie. "I don't talk about this publicly at all, but one of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife," he said on October 21. The "Need a Favor" artist revealed he was at least able to find a silver lining in the transgression. "The repair has been special. And we're stronger than we could have ever been," Jelly said about his marriage post-cheating. He went on to discuss how his life was different during the infidelity because of his drug and alcohol use and how it was exacerbated by the people he surrounded himself with at the time.

Some trolling fans decided to come after Bunnie once it was revealed that her husband had been unfaithful. The "Dumb Blonde" podcast host shared a screenshot to her Instagram Stories of her response to one of the trolls. "It actually takes a stronger woman to face pain head-on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves," Bunnie wrote. She also used Jelly's cheating admission as an opportunity to promote her upcoming book. "Whole story is in the book," she informed her Instagram followers.

The cheating and the use of it as a form of promotion aren't the only red flags in Jelly and Bunny's marriage.