Glaring Red Flags In Jelly Roll & Wife Bunnie Xo's Marriage

The story goes that Jelly Roll first met his wife, Bunnie Xo, in 2015 while performing in Las Vegas. But even then, a few red flags were already waving. Bunnie candidly revealed on the "Wife of the Party" podcast that she was actually in the throes of an abusive relationship with someone else at the time, but once that person went to prison, Jelly "started poking his head around." How... romantic?

Even their engagement and subsequent marriage were rather unconventional. "We got married kind of randomly. It was a Yelawolf-Deftones concert, and I went on stage and asked her to marry me," Jelly Roll confessed on the "King and the Sting" podcast about their Las Vegas nuptials. However, Jelly told People that neither of them is exactly sure of their anniversary date, as they were both "on a bender" when they got hitched. "There was always a discrepancy with our anniversary, because she thought it was on one day. I thought it was on another day. Neither one of us knew," Jelly divulged.

However, the biggest red flag happened after the couple said "I do." In 2018, the couple briefly separated after Bunnie found out that Jelly had been having an affair with an ex for a year. "It happened immediately right after we got married," Bunnie told podcast host LeeAnn Kreischer. But in the end, the couple was able to work it out, and, according to Bunnie, it actually made them stronger. "It happened for a reason and I'm so thankful that it did because it just made us the best of friends ... I couldn't imagine life without that dude."

