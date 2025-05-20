Glaring Red Flags In Jelly Roll & Wife Bunnie Xo's Marriage
Some people see red flags. Others see welcome mats. Case in point: Jelly Rolly and Bunnie Xo, whose marriage is practically a master class in giant red flags. "It ain't always been Hallmark cards and Care Bears, and we had to really put in a lot of work to be together," Jelly Roll once told People about the couple's passionate — albeit tumultuous — relationship.
Meanwhile, Bunnie is also very open and honest about all the warning signs she chose to ignore during the whirlwind start to her romance with Jelly Roll. "When we met in 2015, it was literally like my soul was like, 'There you are,'" Bunnie recalled during an appearance on the "Wife of the Party" podcast. Never mind the fact that she had been dating someone else at the time. Suffice it to say, Bunnie's life was never the same again. Alas, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to all of the glaring red flags plaguing Jelly and Bunnie's marriage. Let's discuss, shall we?
Jelly Roll said he married Bunnie Xo 'kind of randomly'
The story goes that Jelly Roll first met his wife, Bunnie Xo, in 2015 while performing in Las Vegas. But even then, a few red flags were already waving. Bunnie candidly revealed on the "Wife of the Party" podcast that she was actually in the throes of an abusive relationship with someone else at the time, but once that person went to prison, Jelly "started poking his head around." How... romantic?
Even their engagement and subsequent marriage were rather unconventional. "We got married kind of randomly. It was a Yelawolf-Deftones concert, and I went on stage and asked her to marry me," Jelly Roll confessed on the "King and the Sting" podcast about their Las Vegas nuptials. However, Jelly told People that neither of them is exactly sure of their anniversary date, as they were both "on a bender" when they got hitched. "There was always a discrepancy with our anniversary, because she thought it was on one day. I thought it was on another day. Neither one of us knew," Jelly divulged.
However, the biggest red flag happened after the couple said "I do." In 2018, the couple briefly separated after Bunnie found out that Jelly had been having an affair with an ex for a year. "It happened immediately right after we got married," Bunnie told podcast host LeeAnn Kreischer. But in the end, the couple was able to work it out, and, according to Bunnie, it actually made them stronger. "It happened for a reason and I'm so thankful that it did because it just made us the best of friends ... I couldn't imagine life without that dude."