Bunnie Xo's Life Was Never The Same After Marrying Jelly Roll

The following article includes mention of child abuse, mental health issues, and addiction.

There are many country star wives, but none quite like Alisa DeFord. Better known as Bunnie Xo, she stands out in a crowd with her tattoos and occasional latex gown on the red carpet alongside her husband, 2023's Country Music Association Awards Best New Artist winner, Jason Bradley DeFord, aka Jelly Roll. Despite their unique styles, the pair are country music's new super couple, with, as the singer describes it, "a white trash love story" for the ages. Their love is declared loudly and proudly in the public eye, with regular romantic posts on Instagram, Jelly Roll's songs about her, and their impressive transparency about their most intimate moments.

Considering country music has a history of priding itself on old-fashioned American values, their marriage is outside the norm of famous relationships in the genre. Still, Jelly Roll has become one of the hottest artists of the 2020s and always has his woman by his side. Jelly Roll has opened up about how much his life improved after meeting his Bunnie, "I married my best friend. She is the backbone of my entire existence" (via Facebook). But how has Bunnie's life changed since the future star of country music entered her life?