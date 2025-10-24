Emma Stone's New Face Makes Her Look More Tuned Up Than A Mar-A-Lago Housewife

On October 22, 2025, Emma Stone was photographed on the streets of New York City for a taping of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to promote her newest film, "Bugonia." She looked beautiful as usual, clad in a green silk ensemble that channeled Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic look from the 1990s film "Great Expectations." According to British Vogue, she sported an archival Donna Karan cardigan and matching skirt, paired with Manolo Blahnik heeled sandals and a chin-length bob. But up close, it seemed as though Stone may have recently indulged in cosmetic procedures, as her face (though it pains us to admit it) looks more tuned up than a Mar-a-Lago housewife.

In fact, the change was so striking that some fans of Stone had to zoom in to make sure it was really her in the press photos. "I still can't get used to her new face. She looks great but it just looks like she has a filter over it," one wrote on Reddit. Another commented, "Yeah, but I find the new face distracting." Someone suggested she and contemporary Anne Hathaway must have the same plastic surgeon on speed dial. "God, her face looks different," said another, prompting one to reply in agreement, "So different."

Aeon/Getty

Meanwhile, at the New York premiere of "Bugonia," Stone also turned with heads with her new look as she arrived wearing a sheer Louis Vuitton gown fresh off the runway. She was accompanied by her husband, the writer and former "Saturday Night Live" director Dave McCary, at the star-studded affair held at the Museum of Modern Art on October 21. Of course, it didn't long for plastic surgeons to start weighing in on Stone's new face.