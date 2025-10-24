Emma Stone's New Face Makes Her Look More Tuned Up Than A Mar-A-Lago Housewife
On October 22, 2025, Emma Stone was photographed on the streets of New York City for a taping of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to promote her newest film, "Bugonia." She looked beautiful as usual, clad in a green silk ensemble that channeled Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic look from the 1990s film "Great Expectations." According to British Vogue, she sported an archival Donna Karan cardigan and matching skirt, paired with Manolo Blahnik heeled sandals and a chin-length bob. But up close, it seemed as though Stone may have recently indulged in cosmetic procedures, as her face (though it pains us to admit it) looks more tuned up than a Mar-a-Lago housewife.
In fact, the change was so striking that some fans of Stone had to zoom in to make sure it was really her in the press photos. "I still can't get used to her new face. She looks great but it just looks like she has a filter over it," one wrote on Reddit. Another commented, "Yeah, but I find the new face distracting." Someone suggested she and contemporary Anne Hathaway must have the same plastic surgeon on speed dial. "God, her face looks different," said another, prompting one to reply in agreement, "So different."
Meanwhile, at the New York premiere of "Bugonia," Stone also turned with heads with her new look as she arrived wearing a sheer Louis Vuitton gown fresh off the runway. She was accompanied by her husband, the writer and former "Saturday Night Live" director Dave McCary, at the star-studded affair held at the Museum of Modern Art on October 21. Of course, it didn't long for plastic surgeons to start weighing in on Stone's new face.
Doctors suspect Stone has had both minor and surgical tweaks
According to Minnesota plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Harrington, Emma Stone is more than likely to have undergone a few subtle cosmetic tweaks based on her recent red-carpet photos. "She has captured the perfect skin tone, texture, and color to complement two of the most captivating eyes in Hollywood," Dr. Harrington told the Daily Mail. "These touches are subtle and what most women want today." Among her guesses include Botox in her upper face and fillers to soften creases around the corners of her mouth. Whatever the case, she added, "It is very tastefully done and looks great on her."
However, others suspect there's more to Stone's transformation than just minor touch-ups. The Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Babak Dadvand, suggested she may have had some surgical enhancements around her face as well. He believes the actor underwent a browlift and possibly eyelid surgery to get rid of the excess skin on her upper eyelids. "In this photo you can see her entire upper eyelid crease, whereas in older photos her upper eyelid crease is hidden by excess skin," Dr. Dadvand explained to The U.S. Sun. "In these photos that area looks flatter and smoother, and in older photos she had fullness (i.e. bags) under her eyes." And looking at the images above, it seems Dr. Dadvand may be correct in his assessment.
Notably, Stone hasn't confirmed nor denied rumors about her plastic surgery use (unlike these celebrities who admittedly spent a fortune changing their looks.) She did, however, talk about her skincare habits in previous interviews. "It's a superslutty routine," Stone told Allure in 2012. "I try new things all the time because I'm really interested in skin care." Elsewhere, she said, "My skin is so dry, I just need hydration."